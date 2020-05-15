Tech Round-Up  05-15-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
MSI MEG Z490 Unify Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
MSI MEG Z490I Unify Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASRock Z490 Taichi Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard @ Think Computers
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Processor @ TechPowerUp
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Processor @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-E Gaming Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
HP V6 DDR4-3200MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Crucial Ballistix Gaming DDR4-3200MHz 64GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Graphics
Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Nitro+ 8G @ NikKTech
ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC @ OCinside
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC @ Think Computers
PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5600XT 6G @ Madshrimps
ASUS Radeon RX 5500 XT STRIX 8G @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
be quiet! PURE ROCK 2 CPU Cooler @ Vortez
NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid CPU Cooler @ Think Computers
EK-AIO 240 D-RGB AIO CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
EK-AIO 360 D-RGB AIO CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Noctua NH-U14S CPU Cooler @ Hardware Journal
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 Rev. 2 AIO CPU Cooler @ OCinside
Zalman CNPS20X CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Cases & PSUs
Chieftec Polaris Series 750W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake S300 TG Snow Edition Chassis @ OCinside
NZXT H1 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Silverstone Fara B1 Chassis @ Hardware Journal
NZXT H1 Chassis @ Think Computers
Storage
iStorage diskAshur PRO2 Portable SSD @ NikKTech
HP P700 Portable SSD @ TechPowerUp
iStorage cloudAshur Cloud Encryption Module @ Think Computers
Seagate FireCuda 510 SSD @ Hardware Journal
Kingston Canvas Go! Plus 128GB microSD @ NikKTech
Kingston Canvas React Plus 128GB microSD @ NikKTech
TerraMaster D2/TD2 Thunderbolt 3 RAID DAS @ NikKTech
Patriot Viper VPR100 RGB M.2 SSD @ NikKTech
Silicon Power P34A60 PCIe SSD @ Madshrimps
Peripherals
Dream Machines DM1 S2 Gaming Mouse @ Madshrimps
ROCCAT Kain 200 AIMO Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe Keyboard @ Vortez
Dream Machines DM4 Evo RGB Gaming Mouse @ NikKTech
Audio
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset @ TechPowerUp
JBL Boombox 2 @ HiFi-Journal
XPG Precog Gaming Headset @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MH630 Gaming Headset @ TechPowerUp
Monitors
ASUS ROG Strix XG32VQ Curved Gaming Monitor @ NikKTech
Desktops and Laptops
Computer Upgrade King Stratos Mini ITX Gaming PC @ TechPowerUp
Cyberpower PC Infinity X66 GTX Super Gaming PC @ Vortez
Misc.
SilverStone PP07E Braided Extension Cables @ Hardware Asylum
Aerocool DUKE AeroSuede Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
