Tech Round-Up  15-05-2021

CPUs & Motherboards
BIOSTAR Z590GTA Motherboard @ Think Computers
ASRock Z590 PG Velocita Motherboard @ Think Computers
Intel Core i5-11600K Processor @ Think Computers
Graphics Cards
ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Aerocool Mirage L240 RGB AIO Cooler @ NikKTech
Zalman Z3 Iceberg CPU Cooler @TechPowerUp
CORSAIR iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance Fan @ Madshrimps
Cases & PSUs
be quiet! Pure Power 11 FM 650W PSU @ TechPowerUp
AZZA Cast 808 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Silicon Power XPower XD80 NVMe SSD 2TB @ NikKTech
Silicon Power XPower XD80 NVMe SSD 2TB @ TechPowerUp
Lexar SL200 Portable SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Toshiba Canvio Advance Portable Storage 2TB @ NikKTech
Peripherals
ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Mistel X-VIII Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Varmilo MA108 Forest Fairy Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Keyboard @ Think Computers
EVGA Z20 RGB Keyboard @ NikKTech
Patriot Memory Viper V551 RGB Mouse @ Madshrimps
EVGA Z15 RGB Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Sharkoon Light² 180 Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master SK622 TKL Keyboard @ Hardware Journal
Audio
EarFun Air Pro TWS Earbuds @ NikKTech
SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset @ TechPowerUp
Jabra EVOLVE2 85 UC Wireless Headphones @ NikKTech
Viper V380 RGB Gaming Headset @ DVHardware
Games and Software
NVIDIA Reflex Tested with LDAT v2 @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
MSI Creator 15 A10UGT Gaming Laptop @ Vortez
Misc.
Silicon Power Boost SU20 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station @ Madshrimps
