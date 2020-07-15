Tech Round-Up  15-07-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
Intel Core i9-10900 Processor @ TechPowerUp
BIOSTAR Racing Z490GTA Evo Motherboard @ Hardware Journal
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT Processor @ TechPowerUp
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT Processor @ TechPowerUp
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Processor @ TechPowerUp
ASRock Z490 Extreme4 Motherboard @ Vortez
BIOSTAR Racing B460GTA Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi) Motherboard @ Vortez
Memory
HP V8 RGB DDR4-3600MHz 16GB Kit @ NikKTech
HP V6 RGB DDR4-3200MHz 16GB Kit @ Think Computers
Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4-4600MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 280EX AIO CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Cases & PSUs
MonsterLabo The First Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB Chassis @ OCinside
Chieftronic PowerPLAY Platinum 1050W PSU @ NikKTech
Lian Li Lancool II Mesh Performance Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Super Flower Leadex III ARGB Gold PSU @ TechPowerUp
Phanteks Eclipse P500A Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Montech Fighter 600 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 DAS @ TechPowerUp
ORICO SV100 Portable Solid State Drive @ Think Computers
TDBT SuperC M.2 NVMe USB-C SSD Enclosure @ TechPowerUp
Crucial P2 500GB PCIe M.2 SSD @ Madshrimps
Silicon Power PC60 Portable SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Crucial P2 NVMe M.2 SSD 500GB @ OCinside
Lexar NM610 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB @ NikKTech
Silicon Power Blaze B03 USB 3.2 Gen1 Flash Drive @ Madshrimps
Samsung 870 QVO SSD @ Vortez
Kingston A2000 NVMe SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Peripherals
Abkoncore A530 Mouse @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Mouse @ Think Computers
ASUS ROG Pugio II Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Patriot Viper V380 Headset @ TechPowerUp
EKSA E900 Pro Headset @ Think Computers
Creative Sound Blaster Pro Gaming AE-5 Plus Sound Card @ NikKTech
Creative Sound Blaster X3 USB Sound Card @ TechPowerUp
Creative Sound Blaster X3 USB Sound Card @ Think Computers
HiFiMAN Deva with Bluemini Headphones @ TechPowerUp
Guides and Tutorials
CPU Cooler Cleaning Guide @ Vortez
Desktops and Laptops
CORSAIR One i200 Compact Gaming PC @ TechPowerUp
ASUS PN62 Mini PC @ Vortez
LG Gram 15Z90N Laptop @ Hardware Journal
Misc.
CORSAIR iCUE Nexus Companion Touch Screen @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR iCUE Nexus Companion Touch Screen @ NikKTech
CORSAIR iCUE Nexus Companion Touch Screen @ Hardware Journal
