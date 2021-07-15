Tech Round-Up  15-07-2021

CPUs & Motherboards
BIOSTAR Z590I Valkyrie Motherboard @ Hardware Journal
ASUS TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4-4000 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
PNY XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB DDR4-3600 16GB Kit @ Think Computers
Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith RGB DDR4-4133 32GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Team Group T-Create Expert DDR4-3600 64GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Graphics
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 AMP Extreme Holo @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
MSI MPG CoreLiquid K360 AIO Cooler @ Hardware Journal
Noctua NH-U12S Redux CPU Cooler @ Hardware Asylum
CORSAIR iCUE H170i Elite Capellix AIO Cooler @ Hardware Journal
Montech Air 100 ARGB CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Bykski 30mm RC Series Radiator @ TechPowerUp
Cases & PSUs
SilverStone FARA R1 Pro Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Lian Li SP750 750 W SFX PSU @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake Divider 500 TG ARGB Chassis @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR 7000D Airflow Chassis @ Hardware Journal
Storage
ICY DOCK ICY Nano NVMe SSD Enclosure @ NikKTech
Patriot Supersonic Rage Pro USB 3.2 Flash Drive 512GB @ Madshrimps
Sabrent Rocket Q4 NVMe SSD 4TB @ TechPowerUp
Acer FA100 NVMe SSD 1TB @ NikKTech
Peripherals
Akko Black & Pink 3098 ASA Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Mouse @ TechPowerUp
GAMDIAS Hermes M5 Keyboard @ Think Computers
SteelSeries PRIME and PRIME+ Mouse @ Vortez
Dream Machines DM6 Holey Duo Mouse @ Madshrimps
GAMDIAS HERMES E3 Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Mountain Everest Max Modular Keyboard @ Madshrimps
Ducky Feather Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Movo UM700 USB Microphone @ TechPowerUp
Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW Headphones @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
GIGABYTE AERO 15 OLED YD Gaming Laptop @ Vortez
Monitors
MSI Optix MAG274R2 Gaming Monitor @ Hardware Journal1
Misc.
Elgato Facecam @ Hardware Journal
Building a Keyboard 3 @ TechPowerUp
