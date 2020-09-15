Tech Round-Up  15-09-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
ASRock B550 Taichi Motherboard @ Think Computers
ASRock B550 PG Velocita Motherboard @ Vortez
GIGABYTE Z490 VISION G Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
BIOSTAR RACING B550GTQ Motherboard @ Madshrimps
Memory
Patriot Viper 4 Blackout DDR4-3600 64GB Kit @ Think Computers
Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB DDR4-4000 32GB Kit @NikKTech
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Preview @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
CORSAIR iCUE H115i Elite Capellix AIO CPU Cooler @ Hardware Journal
CORSAIR H150i Elite Capellix AIO CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 AIO CPU Cooler @ NikKTech
Cases & PSUs
CORSAIR 4000D Chassis @ Vortez
Thermaltake S300 TG Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master SL600M Chassis @ Hardware BBQ
Fractal Design Era ITX Chassis @ Think Computers
Storage
TEAMGROUP T-Force Spark RGB USB 128GB @ Think Computers
ADATA Falcon M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB @ NikKTech
Kingston Canvas Select, Go! & React Plus microSD @ NikKTech
Crucial P5 PCIe SSD 1TB @ Madshrimps
Netac Z7S Portable SSD 960GB @ NikKTech
Synology DS920+ 4-bay NAS @ TechPowerUp
Synology DiskStation DS1520+ 5-bay NAS @ Vortez
Peripherals
CHERRY MX 10.0 Mechanical Keyboard @ Madshrimps
Redragon K530 Draconic Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS TUF M3 Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Sharkoon Skiller SGK5 Keyboard @ Hardware Journal
Redragon M808 Storm Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
HiFiMAN ANANDA Headphones @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop @ OCinside
Monitors
Viotek GNV29CB Curved Gaming Monitor @ NikKTech
LG UltraGear 34GL750-B Curved G-SYNC Gaming Monitor @ NikKTech
Misc.
Cooler Master GS750 Headset Stand @ OCinside
