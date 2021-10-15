Tech Round-Up  15-10-2021

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅15.10.2021 19:12:49
CPUs & Motherboards
ASRock X570S PG Riptide Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS MASTER Motherboard @ NikKTech
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU @ TechPowerUp

Memory
Team Group T-CREATE Expert DDR4-3600MHz 64GB Kit @ NikKTech
Mushkin Redline Lumina DDR4-3600MHz 32GB Kit @ Think Computers
Neo Forza FAYE DDR4 4600MHz 32GB Kit @ NikKTech

Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 6600 @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 Eagle @ Vortez
Gainward Phoenix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti @ NikKTech

Cooling
Scythe Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp

Cases & PSUs
Antec Draco 10 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
PlayStation 5 Power Supply (ADP-400DR) @ TechPowerUp
Lian Li SP750 Gold SFX PSU @ OCinside
Thermaltake Core P6 TG Snow Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Fractal Design ION+ 2 Platinum 860W PSU @ NikKTech
SilverStone ALTA G1M Chassis @ TechPowerUp

Storage
ORICO M2PAC3-G20 NVMe Enclosure @ TechPowerUp
Patriot Supersonic Rage Prime USB 3.2 Flash Drive 1TB @ Madshrimps
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD 2TB @ TechPowerUp

Peripherals
iQunix A80 Explorer Wireless Keyboard @ Think Computers
Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Ploopy Mouse @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS CHAMPION SERIES Mouse @ Madshrimps

Audio
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth Headset @ TechPowerUp
Campfire Audio Holocene In-Ear Monitors @ TechPowerUp
HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone @ Think Computers
MOONDROP KATO IEMs + Kinera Leyding Cable @ TechPowerUp
Campfire Audio Mammoth In-Ear Monitors @ TechPowerUp
Creative Sound Blaster GC7 USB Sound Card @ TechPowerUp

Guides
Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora AIO Pump Replacement Tutorial @ OCinside

Games and Software
Battlefield 2042 @ TechPowerUp
Far Cry 6 @ TechPowerUp

Monitors
LG 27GP950-B Gaming Monitor @ Hardware Journal

Misc.
ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 Projector @ TechPowerUp
Arozzi Occhio RL Ring Light @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR iCUE Commander Core XT @ Hardware Journal
Nitro Concepts X1000 Gaming Chair @ Hardware Journal


Assigned tags:

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« SilverStone TP05 M.2 SSD Heatsink for PS5 Storage Expansion · Tech Round-Up  15-10-2021