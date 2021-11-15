Tech Round-Up  15-11-2021

Intel Core i5-12600K @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i5-12600K @ Vortez
Intel Core i7-12700K @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i9-12900K @ Vortez
Intel Core i9-12900K @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE X570S AORUS Master Motherboard @ Think Computers
ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
CORSAIR Vengeance DDR5-5200 32GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Crucial Ballistix Max DDR4-4400 16GB Kit @ OCinside
ZADAK SPARK RGB DDR4-4266 16GB Kit @ NikKTech
Patriot Viper Elite II DDR4-3600 64GB Kit @ Madshrimps
Cooling
Thermaltake ToughFan 12 Racing Green and Turquoise @ OCinside
Cases & PSUs
InWin Explorer Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Green Cell Power Proof 2000VA UPS @ NikKTech
SilverStone SETA Q1 Silent Chassis @ TechPowerUp
NZXT C850 Gold PSU @ NikKTech
Cooler Master NR200P Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake Divider 300 TG Air Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD 1TB @ NikKTech
Sharkoon ELITE SHARK CA700 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake The Tower 100 Racing Green Chassis @ Think Computers
Storage
Crucial P5 Plus SSD 1TB @ OCinside
Crucial P5 Plus SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Crucial P5 Plus SSD 1TB @ Think Computers
KIOXIA TransMemory U301 Flash Drive1 @ Madshrimps
Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe SSD 4TB @ NikKTech
KIOXIA Exceria SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Akasa AK-ENU3M2-07 M.2 Enclosure @ TechPowerUp
Peripherals
EVGA X20 Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Ajazz AC064 Mechanical Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Audio
TinHiFi T2 Evo In-Ear Monitors @ TechPowerUp
Ovidius RX-100 In-Ear Monitors @ TechPowerUp
MOONDROP Aria In-Ear Monitors @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
ECS LIVA Q3 Plus Mini-PC @ Madshrimps
Monitors
MSI Oculux NXG253RDE Gaming Monitor @ Hardware Journal
GIGABYTE M32U 4K Gaming Monitor @ TechPowerUp
Guides and Tests
Building a Keyboard 7 @ TechPowerUp
Windows 10 and Intel Core i9-12900K Performance @ TechPowerUp
DDR4 vs DDR5 on Intel Core i9-12900K @ TechPowerUp
Call of Duty: Vanguard: DLSS vs. FSR Comparison @ TechPowerUp
Misc.
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 @ TechPowerUp
noblechairs ICON TX Fabric Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR TC70 Remix Gaming Chair @ Hardware Journal