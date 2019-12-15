Tech Round Up  15-12-2019

CPUs & Motherboards
BIOSTAR RACING X570GTA Motherboard @ Madshrimps
ASRock TRX40 Creator Motherboard @ Vortez
ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
MSI B450 Tomahawk Max Motherboard @ HW-Journal
Memory
Team Group T-Force Dark Z DDR4-3600 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
HyperX Fury RGB DDR4-3200 16GB Kit @ Think Computers
Graphics
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB @ Vortez
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB @ TechPowerUp
MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming X 8GB @ TechPowerUp
ASUS GeForce GTX 1650 Super STRIX OC 4GB @ TechPowerUp
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ @ OCinside
EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 Super SC Ultra 4GB @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Cooler Master MasterAir MA620M CPU Cooler @ Think Computers
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240 CPU Cooler @ HW-Journal
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 CPU Cooler @ Vortez
Cases & PSUs
Pichau Gaming Nidus 500W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Silverstone Precision PS16 Chassis @ OCinside
Lian Li Lancool II Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Kingston High Endurance 128GB Micro SDXC @ NikKTech
iStorage DatAshur PRO2 Encrypted Flash Drive @ Think Computers
Crucial X8 Portable NVMe SSD @ TechPowerUp
Asustor Nimbustor 4 (AS5304T) 4-bay NAS @ TechPowerUp
Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD @ Think Computers
Peripherals
ASUS ROG Strix Scope Keyboard @ HW-Journal
Ultimate Hacking Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
ROCCAT Kone Pure Ultra Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard @ Madshrimps
ADATA XPG Summoner Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Dream Machines DM5 Blink Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
MSI Immerse GH30 Headset @ Vortez
ABKONCORE B1000R Headset @ NikKTech
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset @ HW-Journal
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset @ TechPowerUp
Creative Outlier Air Wireless In-Ear Headphones @ Madshrimps
Notebooks and PCs
CyberPowerPC Hydro-X Ultra Desktop PC @ Vortez
Games and Software
NZXT CAM 4.0 Software @ HW-Journal
AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 @ TechPowerUp
Misc.
König & Meyer 26782 Screen/Monitor Stand @ NikKTech
Icy Dock MB830SP-B and MB882SP-1S-3B @ Madshrimps
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk @ NikKTech
