CPUs & Motherboards
GIGABYTE B550M AORUS Pro Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
BIOSTAR RACING B550GTA Motherboard @ Madshrimps
Memory
XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4-3600MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Team Group ZEUS DDR4-3200MHz 16GB Kit @ NikKTech
Graphics
XFX MERC 319 Radeon RX 6800 XT @ Vortez
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT @ TechPowerUp
Palit GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream OC @ TechPowerUp
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC @ Vortez
Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GamingPro OC @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro @ TechPowerUp
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio @ TechPowerUp
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti STRIX OC @ TechPowerUp
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Arctic Freezer 34 eSports CPU Cooler @ OCinside
Cases & PSUs
FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake S100 TG Chassis @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE GP-P750GM 750W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 Chassis @ Think Computers
Cooler Master TD500 Mesh Chassis @ Hardware Asylum
Storage
Kingston KC2500 M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB @ Think Computers
Silicon Power US70 M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB @ Madshrimps
TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 Plus RAID DAS @ NikKTech
DataLocker DL3 FE Portable SSD 512GB @ NikKTech
ADATA Swordfish & Falcon M.2 NVMe SSD @ Think Computers
Peripherals
HK Gaming Naos-M Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Mountain Makalu 67 White Mouse @ Think Computers
CORSAIR Katar Pro Wireless Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
CORSAIR HS75 XB Wireless Headset @ TechPowerUp
Creative Sound Blaster AE-7 PCIe Sound Card @ NikKTech
Creative Pebble V3 Bluetooth Speaker @ Madshrimps
Games and Software
Cyberpunk 2077 Benchmark Test & Performance @ TechPowerUp
Monitors
AOC U32U1 Porsche Design Monitor @ OCinside
Misc.
CORSAIR iCUE Nexus @ Think Computers
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« CORSAIR Releases Hydro X Series Water Blocks for GeForce RTX 30-Series · Tech Round-Up 15-12-2020