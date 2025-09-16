Tech Round-Up  16-09-2025

ASRock Phantom Gaming X870 NOVA WiFi @ Funky Kit
ASUS TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wi-Fi7 @ TechPowerUp
Memory
Kingston FURY Renegade RGB DDR5-8800 48GB Kit @ NikKTech
Patriot Viper Elite 5 RGB DDR5-7000 32GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Graphics
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 Solid @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
be quiet! Pure Loop 3 360mm AIO CPU Cooler @ NikKTech
MSI MPG CORELIQUID P13 360 AIO CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Lexar NM1090 Pro SSD 2TB @ NikKTech
PNY DUO LINK V3 Flash Drive @ Funky Kit
Seagate FireCuda 540 SSD 2TB @ TechPowerUp
Peripherals
Pulsar ZywOo The Chosen Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Games and Software
Borderlands 4 Handheld Performance @ TechPowerUp
Borderlands 4 @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
Kamrui GK3 Plus Mini-PC @ TechPowerUp
Lenovo IdeaPad 5x Snapdragon X Plus Laptop @ Funky Kit
ASUS ROG Ally X Gaming Handheld @ TechPowerUp
Monitors
ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG Gaming Monitor @ TechPowerUp