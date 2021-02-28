Tech Round-Up  28-02-2021

CPUs & Motherboards
MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi Motherboard @ Hardware Journal
ASRock B550 Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard @ OCinside
ASUS ROG STRIX B450-F Gaming II Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE W480 Vision D Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
Patriot Viper Steel RGB DDR4-3200MHz 32GB Kit @ NikKTech
Graphics
Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Advanced OC @ Think Computers
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC @ Vortez
EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming @ Think Computers
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio @ Think Computers
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX 6800 @ NikKTech
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio @ TechPowerUp
Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition @ TechPowerUp
EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC @ TechPowerUp
Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Dual OC @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC @ TechPowerUp
MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Deepcool AS500 CPU Cooler @ Think Computers
Arctic Freezer 50 CPU Cooler @ OCinside
Cases & PSUs
Fractal Meshify 2 Compact Chassis @ Hardware Asylum
Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact @ Think Computers
Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MasterBox NR200 Chassis @ Hardware Asylum
Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Patriot P210 SSD 2TB @ Madshrimps
Lexar Professional 1066x SILVER MicroSD and 2000x GOLD SD @ NikKTech
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD 2TB @ NikKTech
ADATA XPG Gammix S70 NVMe SSD 2TB @ TechPowerUp
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Peripherals
CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Mouse & MM700 RGB Mousepad @ Hardware Journal
CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Mouse & MM700 RGB Mousepad @ Vortez
CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Mouse @ Madshrimps
CORSAIR MM700 RGB Extended Mousepad @ Madshrimps
HyperX Pulsefire Surge Mouse @ DVHardware
Kinesis Gaming TKO Tournament Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Dream Machines DM6 Holey Duo Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Zergotech Freedom Ergonomic Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
ROCCAT Burst Core Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Audio-Technica Creator Pack @ TechPowerUp
Networking
NETGEAR Nighthawk MR2100 4G LTE Mobile Router @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
Apple MacBook Air M1 @ DVHardware
MSI GS66 Stealth 10UH Gaming Laptop @ Vortez
Monitors
EIZO FlexScan EV2795 Monitor @ NikKTech
Misc.
ORICO Portable M.2 Enclosure @ Think Computers
