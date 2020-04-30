Tech Round Up  30-04-2020

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅30.04.2020 18:58:51
CPUs & Motherboards
MSI MEG Z490 ACE Motherboard @ Hardware Journal
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS TUF Z390-Pro Gaming Motherboard @ TechPowerUp

Memory
TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp

Graphics
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650 OC GDDR6 @TechPowerUp

Cooling
Bitspower Njord Dual Fin dRGB Fan @ TechPowerUp
Scythe Mugen 5 TUF Gaming Alliance CPU Cooler @ NikKTech
be quiet! Pure Wings 2 PWM Fan @ Hardware Journal
XPG Levante 240 AIO Cooler @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR iCUE QL140 RGB White Fan @ Madshrimps
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L V2 RGB @ Hardware Journal
Modwater PC Watercooling Coolant Performance @ Hardware Asylum
ID-Cooling SE 234 ARGB CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp

Cases & PSUs
Aerocool Aero One Eclipse Chassis @ NikKTech
Streacom DA2 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis @ Hardware Journal
be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Seasonic Connect 750W PSU @ TechPowerUp
FSP T-WINGS CMT710 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M Chassis @ Hardware Journal
SilverStone Seta A1 Chassis @ OCinside
Thermaltake View 51 TG Snow ARGB Chassis @ TechPowerUp

Storage
iStorage CloudAshur @ Vortez
Sabrent Rocket Nano Portable SSD @ Think Computers
HP SSD EX950 M.2 SSD 2TB @ Think Computers
Synology DS420j 4-bay NAS @ TechPowerUp
DataLocker Sentry K300 Secure micro SSD @ NikKTech

Peripherals
ASUS ROG Strix Carry Mouse @ Hardware Journal

Audio
Creative Sound Blaster G3 USB-C DAC Amp @ Madshrimps
Cooler Master MH650 Headset @ TechPowerUp

Games and Software
Gears Tactics Benchmark Test & Performance @ TechPowerUp

Monitors
Dell UltraSharp U4320Q 4K Monitor @ Think Computers

Misc.
noblechairs EPIC Black Edition Gaming Chair @ Vortez
Sandberg Survivor Powerbank 30000 PD @ NikKTech
Tesoro Alphaeon S2 Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
AVerMedia Live Gamer BOLT 4K Capture Box @ Vortez

Assigned tags:
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« BIOSTAR Announces Intel 400 Series Motherboards · Tech Round Up  30-04-2020