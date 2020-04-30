Tech Round Up  30-04-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
MSI MEG Z490 ACE Motherboard @ Hardware Journal
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS TUF Z390-Pro Gaming Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Graphics
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650 OC GDDR6 @TechPowerUp
Cooling
Bitspower Njord Dual Fin dRGB Fan @ TechPowerUp
Scythe Mugen 5 TUF Gaming Alliance CPU Cooler @ NikKTech
be quiet! Pure Wings 2 PWM Fan @ Hardware Journal
XPG Levante 240 AIO Cooler @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR iCUE QL140 RGB White Fan @ Madshrimps
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L V2 RGB @ Hardware Journal
Modwater PC Watercooling Coolant Performance @ Hardware Asylum
ID-Cooling SE 234 ARGB CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Cases & PSUs
Aerocool Aero One Eclipse Chassis @ NikKTech
Streacom DA2 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis @ Hardware Journal
be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Seasonic Connect 750W PSU @ TechPowerUp
FSP T-WINGS CMT710 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M Chassis @ Hardware Journal
SilverStone Seta A1 Chassis @ OCinside
Thermaltake View 51 TG Snow ARGB Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
iStorage CloudAshur @ Vortez
Sabrent Rocket Nano Portable SSD @ Think Computers
HP SSD EX950 M.2 SSD 2TB @ Think Computers
Synology DS420j 4-bay NAS @ TechPowerUp
DataLocker Sentry K300 Secure micro SSD @ NikKTech
Peripherals
ASUS ROG Strix Carry Mouse @ Hardware Journal
Audio
Creative Sound Blaster G3 USB-C DAC Amp @ Madshrimps
Cooler Master MH650 Headset @ TechPowerUp
Games and Software
Gears Tactics Benchmark Test & Performance @ TechPowerUp
Monitors
Dell UltraSharp U4320Q 4K Monitor @ Think Computers
Misc.
noblechairs EPIC Black Edition Gaming Chair @ Vortez
Sandberg Survivor Powerbank 30000 PD @ NikKTech
Tesoro Alphaeon S2 Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
AVerMedia Live Gamer BOLT 4K Capture Box @ Vortez
