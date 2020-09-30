Tech Round-Up  30-09-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
MSI Creator X299 Motherboard @ Hardware Journal
AORUS Z490 Master Motherboard @ Hardware Asylum
ASRock Z490 AQUA Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
HP V8 DDR4-3600 8GB @ TechPowerUp
Graphics
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle OC @ TechPowerUp
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity @ TechPowerUp
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio @ TechPowerUp
ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 STRIX OC @ TechPowerUp
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity @ Think Computers
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity @ TechPowerUp
Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Pro OC @ TechPowerUp
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio @ TechPowerUp
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio @ Think Computers
ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC @ TechPowerUp
ASUS GeForce TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC @ Vortez
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 @ TechPowerUp
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Fractal Design Celsius+ S24 & S28 Prisma AIO Coolers @ NikKTech
CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX AIO Cooler @ Think Computers
Cases & PSUs
Kolink Citadel Mesh RGB Chassis @ Hardware Journal
Thermaltake Smart RGB 500W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master Masterbox MB400L Chassis @ Hardware Journal
Sharkoon REV220 Chassis @ Hardware Journal
SilverStone FARA B1 Chassis @ Think Computers
CORSAIR 4000D Airflow Chassis @ Hardware Journal
CORSAIR 4000D Airflow Chassis @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR 4000D Chassis @ Vortez
Storage
Lexar SL200 Portable SSD @ Think Computers
Patriot P300 PCIe SSD 1TB @ Madshrimps
Crucial P5 NVMe SSD 1TB and 2TB @ NikKTech
TerraMaster F2-422 10GbE NAS @ NikKTech
Silicon Power US70 NVMe SSD 1TB @ NikKTech
Peripherals
XPG PRIMER Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Mountain Makalu 67 Mouse @ Madshrimps
Endgame Gear XM1 RGB Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Thermaltake Isurus Pro V2 Headset @ TechPowerUp
Desktops and Laptops
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop @ TechPowerUp
Misc.
Silverstone ECM24-ARGB M.2 to PCIe Adapter Card @ Think Computers
Icy Dock MB521SP-B FlexiDock @ OCinside
Icy Dock MB741SP-B ExpressCage @ OCinside
