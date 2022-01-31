Tech Round Up  31-01-2022

CPUs & Motherboards
Intel Core i3-12100F CPU @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i5-12400F CPU @ TechPowerUp
ASRock Z690 Extreme Motherboard @ OCinside
AORUS Z690 PRO Motherboard @ Hardware Asylum
ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboard @ Think Computers
BIOSTAR RACING Z690GTA Motherboard @ Madshrimps


Memory
TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400 32GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Crucial DDR5-4800 16GB Kit @ Hardware Journal

Graphics
MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming X @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming OC @ TechPowerUp
MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming X 8G @ Think Computers
EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC Black @ TechPowerUp
Palit GeForce RTX 3050 StormX OC @ TechPowerUp
ASUS GeForce RTX 3050 STRIX OC @ TechPowerUp
Sapphire Radeon RX 6500 XT Pulse @ TechPowerUp
ASUS Radeon RX 6500 XT TUF Gaming @ TechPowerUp

Cooling
SilverStone Hydrogon D120 ARGB CPU Cooler @ Think Computers
Deepcool AK620 CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp

Cases & PSUs
Phanteks Evolv X Chassis @ TechPowerUp
1st Player SFX 750W Platinum PSU @ TechPowerUp
DeepCool PQ-M Series 1000W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master HAF 500 Chassis @ Think Computers
Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL ROG Edition Chassis @ OCinside

Storage
Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD 2TB @ NikKTech
ADATA XPG Spectrix S20G NVMe SSD 500GB @ NikKTech

Peripherals
Cooler Master MM731 Mouse @ TechPowerUp1
ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Moonlight White Mouse @ TechPowerUp
MSI Vigor GK50 Low Profile TKL Keyboard @ TechPowerUp

Audio
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Headset @ Madshrimps
EPOS H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset @ NikKTech
XENNS UP In-Ear Monitors @ TechPowerUp

Monitors
INNOCN 27C1U 4K Monitor @ TechPowerUp


