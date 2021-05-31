Tech Round-Up  31-05-2021

CPUs & Motherboards
BIOSTAR RACING B550M-Silver Motherboard @ Madshrimps
GIGABYTE Z590 Vision G Motherboard @ Think Computers
ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-I Gaming WiFi Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E Gaming WiFi Motherboard @ Vortez
BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Memory
Acer Predator Talos DDR4-3600MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
AORUS RGB Memory DDR4-4800MHz 16GB Kit @ Think Computers
Graphics
SAPPHIRE Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 @ OCinside
EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming @ Hardware Asylum
Cooling
Enermax ETS-F40-FS ARGB CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080/3090 Active Backplate D-RGB - Plexi @ TechPowerUp
EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080 GPU Block + Backplate @ TechPowerUp
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 420 AIO CPU Cooler @ NikKTech
Watercool Heatkiller Rad 360-S @ TechPowerUp
Watercool Heatkiller Rad 360-L @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 Illusion AIO CPU Cooler @ Hardware Journal
Cases & PSUs
ssupd Meshlicious Chassis @ TechPowerUp
be quiet! Dark Power 12 850W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Zalman X3 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Silicon Power US70 NVMe SSD @ Think Computers
ADATA SE900G Portable SSD @ TechPowerUp
HP Portable SSD P700 @ NikKTech
SilverStone MS12 NVMe SSD Enclosure @ Hardware Asylum
HP P500 Portable SSD @ TechPowerUp
Mushkin CarbonX Portable SSD @ NikKTech
Samsung SSD 980 NVMe SSD @ Think Computers
Crucial P2 SSD @ Madshrimps
Peripherals
HyperX Alloy Origins 60% Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake ARGENT M5 RGB Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake Argent M5 RGB Mouse @ OCinside
Redragon K596 Vishnu Wireless Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Epomaker B21 Wireless Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG Claymore II Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Xtrfy MZ1 Mouse @ TechPowerUp
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse @ Think Computers
Thermaltake ARGENT K5 RGB Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Epomaker AK84S Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Sennheiser GSP 602 Gaming Headset @ NikKTech
Philips Fidelio X3 Headphones @ TechPowerUp
Creative HS-720 V2 USB Headset @ Madshrimps1
Games and Software
Biomutant Benchmark Test & Performance @ TechPowerUp
Days Gone Benchmark Test & Performance @ TechPowerUp
Monitors
MSI Optix MAG301RF Gaming Monitor @ Hardware Journal
EIZO FlexScan EV2480 Monitor @ Hardware Journal
Misc.
XGIMI Halo Projector @ TechPowerUp
