Tech Round-Up  31-10-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
GIGABYTE B550i AORUS PRO AX Motherboard @ Think Computers
Memory
GeIL ORION DDR4-3600MHz 16GB Kit @ Think Computers
G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
Graphics
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC @ Vortez
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC @ TechPowerUp
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC @ TechPowerUp
EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 Ultra @ TechPowerUp
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio @ TechPowerUp
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming OC @ TechPowerUp
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 OC @ Vortez
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC @ TechPowerUp
Sapphire GearBox eGPU with Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT @ OCinside
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Arctic Freezer 7X CPU Cooler @ OCinside
Cases & PSUs
DAN A4-SFX V4.1 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master Silencio S400 Chassis @ Hardware Journal
Storage
Silicon Power Armor A62 Portable HDD 4TB @ Madshrimps
SK hynix Gold P31 M.2 NVMe SSD @ Think Computers
TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan G SSD @ Think Computers
Peripherals
ASUS ROG Chakram Core Mouse @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR Katar Pro Wireless Mouse @ Hardware Journal
SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse @ Madshrimps
VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01 Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Viper Gaming V380 RGB Headset @ NikKTech
CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset @ Hardware Journal
Razer Blackshark V2 Pro Wireless Headset @ Madshrimps
HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset @ Think Computers
Creative SXFI GAMER USB-C Gaming Headset @ NikKtech
Desktops and Laptops
MSI PRO 16T 10M All-In-One PC @ Hardware Journal
Monitors
EIZO FlexScan EV3285 4K UHD Monitor @ NikKTech
Misc.
NexusLink WB-1750-KIT Wireless Gaming Bridge @ Hardware Asylum
Nitro Concepts X1000 Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
Tesoro Zone X TS-F750 Gaming Chair @ NikKTech
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership · Tech Round-Up 31-10-2020