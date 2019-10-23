TerraMaster Announces Availability of qBittorrent and Transmission BT Apps

TerraMaster announces the availability of qBittorrent and Transmission applications to select TerraMaster devices. Both qBittorrent and Transmission are popular and easy to use free BitTorrent clients. qBittorrent is a free and reliable P2P BitTorrent and an open-source software alternative to major BT clients. On the other hand, Transmission BT is also an open-source, volunteer-based BT client and doesnt play games with its users to make money. Both HD BT download apps are now added to the TerraMaster TOS system application for TNAS users. The apps allow your TNAS to become a remote offline download tool.
qBitTorrentqBittorrent is a cross-platform, lightweight, feature-rich, open-source torrent client. It runs and provides similar features across all major platforms which include Windows, macOS, OS/2, Linux, and FreeBSD. qBittorrent is based on the Qt toolkit and libtorrent-rasterbar library.
Transmission BTTransmission BT is an open-source BitTorrent client with a simple and ad-free interface, unlike other BT clients. It is designed for easy yet powerful use where it only takes a few clicks to configure advanced features such as directory monitoring, bad peer blocklists, global or single speed limit, web interface, and other functions. Furthermore, Transmission BT has the lowest memory footprint compared to other popular BT client.
Availability and Compatibility
qBittorrent and Transmission BT download apps are now available at the TerraMasterApp Store.The two new apps are compatible with the following TerraMaster models below:
F2-220, F4-220, F5-220
F2-420, F4-420, F5-420
F2-221, F4-221, F5-221
F2-421, F4-421, F5-421
F2-422, F4-422, F5-422