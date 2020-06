TerraMaster Announces Availability of qBittorrent and Transmission BT Apps

qBitTorrent

Transmission BT

qBittorrent is a cross-platform, lightweight, feature-rich, open-source torrent client. It runs and provides similar features across all major platforms which include Windows, macOS, OS/2, Linux, and FreeBSD. qBittorrent is based on the Qt toolkit and libtorrent-rasterbar library.Transmission BT is an open-source BitTorrent client with a simple and ad-free interface, unlike other BT clients. It is designed for easy yet powerful use where it only takes a few clicks to configure advanced features such as directory monitoring, bad peer blocklists, global or single speed limit, web interface, and other functions. Furthermore, Transmission BT has the lowest memory footprint compared to other popular BT client. qBittorrent and Transmission BT download apps are now available at the TerraMasterApp Store.The two new apps are compatible with the following TerraMaster models below:F2-220, F4-220, F5-220F2-420, F4-420, F5-420F2-221, F4-221, F5-221F2-421, F4-421, F5-421F2-422, F4-422, F5-422