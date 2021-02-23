TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 Compact 16-Bay Storage Designed for Content Creators

TerraMaster proudly presents the D16 Thunderbolt 3 16-bay compact storage solution designed to meet the needs of professional content creators. It provides data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps for fast and efficient 4K/8K video editing. It comes fitted with smart quiet fans for efficient and silent cooling that wont disrupt working professionals. It supports professional-grade RAID modes to fit the unique needs of various professionals. It comes in a sleek aluminium chassis with top handles for easy transport.
Modern and Compact Design
The D16 Thunderbolt3 has a compact space-saving tower design that fits any modern w1orkspace. It comes fitted with two durable aluminium handles for easy transport.
Lightning-Fast Storage for Professional Creators
The TerraMasterD6 Thunderbolt 3 is designed for professional content creators. Equipped with a pair of Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps ports and a professional-grade RAID controller, the D16 Thunderbolt 3 delivers speeds of up to 2817MB/s when fitted with 16 SSDs in RAID 0 array mode on Windows OS. In RAID 6 mode, the storage device can deliver speeds of up to 2480MB/s. It is perfect for demanding creators with heavy workloads.
Large-Capacity Storage with High Scalability
TerraMasters 16-bay D16 Thunderbolt 3 is compatible with 3.5" SATA disks and 2.5" SSDs and offers a total storage capacity of up to 288TB (16x18TB HDDs). Storage expansion is also easy using Thunderbolt 3 scalability. Users can expand up to 1 Petabyte of storage by daisy-chaining six D16 Thunderbolt 3 devices.
Professional-Grade RAID Options
The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 professional-grade RAID storage supports multiple RAID modes. It can operate with RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 50, and 10, as well as JBOD disk array modes for all your application needs. Users can opt for hardware RAID protection of RAID 5 and RAID 6 modes a protective feature crucial for content creators working on video editing and rendering.
Rapid Video Editing Workflows
The time needed for virtually every aspect of the post-production workflow falls when using the D16 Thunderbolt 3. At lightning speed, users can transfer several hours of footage from a Blackmagic device to Adobe Premiere Pro. In turn, with uncompressed HD 10-bit and 12-bit video, users can edit the ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ, and other data streams. Thumbnails and preview rendering are significantly more responsive when using large items with numerous high-definition clips.
Efficient and Silent Cooling
The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 is equipped with smart silent fans for efficient and silent cooling. It uses an advanced thermal design to ensure cooling to internal HDDs. Smart cooling fans ensure stable working temperatures at all times at a satisfactory noise level ensuring it wont disturb working professionals.
Pricing and Availability
The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 16-bay professional-grade RAID storage has an MSRP of US$3,599.99 now available at Amazon in the United States. For other regions, please contact your local TerraMaster representative for more details on pricing and availability.