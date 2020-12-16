TerraMaster F4-421 4-Bay NAS with Dual GbE LAN Launched

Press Release
TerraMaster launches the F4-421 4-Bay NAS with dual Gigabit LAN ports with network aggregation and failover support. The failover function is available with the F4-421s dual LAN ports, automatically switching to the second networking port in cases of downtime. Network aggregation enables the F4-421 to achieve faster connection speeds by having two available network ports. The TerraMaster F4-421 also features a powerful Intel quad-core processor and 4GB DDR3 memory, upgradeable to 8GB.
Powerful Configuration, Excellent Performance
The TerraMaster F4-421 is fitted with an Intel quad-core 1.5 GHz (turbo boost up to 2.3 GHz) processor, 4GB DDR3 memory (upgradeable to 8GB), and two 1GbE ports. It delivers speeds of up to 118MB/s. The F4-421 supports a variety of disk array modes, including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE, to meet the needs of various users and levels of data security.
Dual Gigabit Network Interfaces
TerraMaster F4-421 is equipped with two Gigabit network interfaces to support network aggregation and failover. This allows the F4-421 to continuously remain online even when one network fails, reducing the possibility of service interruption. Furthermore, the F4-421s network aggregation enables faster connection speeds compared to a single network interface.
Advanced File System and Security
The F4-421 features superior storage technology and optimized snapshot technology of the Btrfs file system. This provides advanced data protection, prevention of data corruption, and minimal maintenance cost. Users can benefit from flexible, storage-saving advanced data protection at the file or folder level with efficient data recovery. It also features AES hardware encryption offering superb data security for business applications. It also supports SSL encryption, firewalls, Anti-DoS attacks, and advanced account protection.
Simple Remote Access with TNAS Mobile
Users can now set up and remote access TerraMaster NAS using the TNAS mobile app. Remote access the TerraMaster F4-421 and set up complex network settings anytime and anywhere. The TNAS mobile app allows you to connect through simple, customizable addresses so that you can instantly access media and work files on any Windows/Mac/Linux computer, laptop or mobile device.
Pricing and Availability
The TerraMaster F4-421 4-Bay Professional NAS with Dual GbE LAN ports is now available at Amazon for $459.99.
