TerraMaster Features Cybersecurity Protection Against Ransomware

TerraMaster presents its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity features to provide excellent protection against all variants of ransomware, viruses, and other forms of cyberattack. There has been an increase in new variants of ransomware that specifically target NAS devices. TerraMaster continuously bolsters the suite of cybersecurity features on its NAS devices to provide effective protection even to the newest ransomware variants. TerraMaster has taken the necessary steps to help users avoid common pitfalls that are targeted by attackers. TerraMaster also provides the necessary security features to protect against cybersecurity attacks.
Real-Time Monitoring and Alert Notifications
TerraMaster NAS users can get alert notifications for system events, power failures, and others. This helps managers in real-time monitoring even at home, ensuring that you are always up to date with the status of your TNAS.
User Account Protection
TerraMaster NAS device has disabled the default administrator account. This ensures users will create a new administrator account and set their own password at first use.
Automatic IP Blocking
TerraMaster NAS devices come with an Automatic IP Blocking feature wherein it automatically blocks users from a particular IP address with too many login attempts. To learn more about Automatic IP Blocking and how to enable its function, please visit TerraMaster.
Anti-virus Application
Users can get access to the Clam AntiVirus via the TOS app. ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware and other malicious threats. Learn more about ClamAV at ClamAV.net.
Snapshot
Snapshot can be installed on TerraMaster NAS devices with Btrfs file system support. Snapshot is a common cybersecurity feature that uses a copy function to create image copies of the storage server. Users can enable Snapshot to take an image snapshot as frequently as every 5 minutes. Nevertheless, users can tweak how Snapshot work depending on available storage space. To understand how Snapshot work, please visit TerraMaster.
Backup
Backup works differently compared to Snapshot. Backup is a more comprehensive protective feature wherein a complete copy of your data is safely stored elsewhere. TerraMaster NAS devices feature the DupleBackup which provides data backup options to several supported storage options including another TNAS, Rsync server, Webdav server, various mainstream cloud drivers, and NAS local folders.
TerraMaster NAS devices also support AOMEI Backup. The AOMEI Backup in the TerraMaster NAS application center allows you to easily back up the entire machine, backing up systems, files, folders, to the TerraMaster NAS. In cases of abnormality or cyberattack, users can easily restore the system and data to a normal state and retrieve valuable information.
Cloud Synchronization
TerraMaster NAS devices support a wide selection of cloud drive synchronization options including Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, OpenDrive, NetCloud, and others. Unlike backup that requires a trigger to create the data backup, synchronization occurs immediately as soon as data has been added or revised.
TerraMaster NAS devices come with a full suite of protection to help users fight against malware, viruses, ransomware, and other forms of cybersecurity attacks. Users can activate all these features simultaneously for the best protection.