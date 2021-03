TerraMaster Introduces D2-310 2-Bay RAID Storage

For professionals that demand high-speed, high-capacity, and secured storage, the D2-310 is the perfect storage solution for your valuable work files whether you are using a Windows or Mac computer. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps SUPERSPEED+ Type-C connection can deliver a maximum read speed of 410MB/s and maximum write speed of 400MB/s using SSDs. Users can have up to 36TB of storage. Users can also select one of the four support storage modes including RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, and SINGLE to fit their needs.For professionals that work with sensitive data such as financial records and corporate records, the D2-310 comes with the necessary safety features to secure your data at all times. Use RAID 1 mode to automatically secure stored data with a mirror backup. For professionals like video editors and content creation that need speed, RAID 0 mode offers faster speeds, reducing copy time significantly to boost productivity.The D2-310 uses a very durable aluminum-alloy chassis with a smart cooling fan that keeps the drives cool under operation. The cooling fan provides excellent temperature control at low noise while the aluminum-alloy housing actively dissipates heat. The D2-310 passed multiple certifications including FCC, CE, UL, GS, and RoHS.The TerraMaster D2-310 2-Bay RAID storage has an MSRP of US$159.99. Learn more about the TerraMaster D2-310 2-bay RAID storage at TerraMaster