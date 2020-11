TerraMaster Introduces D2 Clone Drive Duplicator and Enclosure

The TerraMaster D2 Clone offers offline high-speed from drive to drive without connecting to a computer. The D2 Clone can clone SSDs at speeds of up to 550MB/s, clone HDDs at speeds of up to 200MB/s. The D2 Clone offers simple and hassle-free cloning. The device comes with five LED indicators in the front panel for easy progress monitoring.The D2 Clone features misoperation protection to prevent accidental cloning and data loss. For users to start cloning without connecting to a computer, users simply need to press the power button twice within 10 seconds. The D2 Clone also has power protection that prevents data loss in cases of power failure.Unlike most HDD cloning docks, the D2 Clone uses a sturdy aluminum alloy enclosure that provides better protection and heat dissipation for hard drives. It also comes equipped with a smart fan that keeps the drives cool at all times.TerraMaster users can now enjoy improved and exclusive worry-free warranty services with 24/7 rapid support and brand-new replacement within 2 years on registered products.The TerraMaster D2 Clone is now available at TerraMaster.com and partner resellers for 119.99USD / 119.99 EUR.