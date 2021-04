TerraMaster Introduces D5-300 RAID Storage

The TerraMaster D5-300 uses a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C SUPERSPEED+ protocol to deliver fast data transfer speeds of up to 220MB/s with Seagate IronWolf 4TB HDDs in RAID 0With its 5 storage bays supporting HDDs and SSD, the D5-300 can hold up to 90TB of storage with 18TB HDDs. It supports a selection of RAID modes including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 10, CLONE, JBOD, and Single Disk offering flexible and reliable RAID performance.The D5-300s sturdy aluminium-alloy chassis along with two smart fans delivers efficient cooling at low noise levels. The D5-300 passed multiple standard certifications including FCC, CE, UL, GS, and RoHS.The TerraMaster D5-300 5-Bay RAID storage has an MSRP of US$269.99 is now available on Amazon