TerraMaster Introduces D5-300 RAID Storage

TerraMaster introduces the D5-300 5-bay RAID storage designed for professionals working in small office/home office (SOHO) setups. The D5-300 supports up to 90TB of storage capacity and packs a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port capable of reaching speeds of up to 220MB/s.
The TerraMaster D5-300 supports a wide selection of RAID modes to cater to the unique and different needs of various professionals. The RAID storage uses an aluminium-alloy chassis with two smart fans that deliver efficient cooling with low noise, keeping HDDs/SSDs cool at all times.
SUPERSPEED USB 3.1 Gen1 Protocol
The TerraMaster D5-300 uses a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C SUPERSPEED+ protocol to deliver fast data transfer speeds of up to 220MB/s with Seagate IronWolf 4TB HDDs in RAID 0
High-Capacity Storage with Flexible RAID Support
With its 5 storage bays supporting HDDs and SSD, the D5-300 can hold up to 90TB of storage with 18TB HDDs. It supports a selection of RAID modes including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 10, CLONE, JBOD, and Single Disk offering flexible and reliable RAID performance.
Aluminium Enclosure
The D5-300s sturdy aluminium-alloy chassis along with two smart fans delivers efficient cooling at low noise levels. The D5-300 passed multiple standard certifications including FCC, CE, UL, GS, and RoHS.
Pricing and Availability
The TerraMaster D5-300 5-Bay RAID storage has an MSRP of US$269.99 is now available on Amazon.
