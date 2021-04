TerraMaster Introduces Redesigned F8-422 NAS

Designed for businesses, the TerraMaster F8-422 is powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz (2.3GHz max boost) quad-core processor with 8GB system memory, allowing the F8-422 to deliver speeds of up to 610MB/s via 10GbE networking using eight Seagate IronWolf 6TB HDDs in RAID 5 configuration. It also supports multiple RAID modes including RAID 0, RAID1, RAID 5, RAID6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE.The TerraMaster F8-422 offers extensive backup options via the TOS system and access to different backup tools for centralized storage management. Backup options include AOMEI Backupper , Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others, with a wide selection of supported backup devices including TNAS devices, Cloud Storage, and USB storage. Backup prevents data loss and effectively reduces maintenance costs.The TerraMaster F8-422 supports a wide selection of applications including helpful and free apps for your business. Regardless of the nature and type of your business, TNAS can provide hundreds of available applications that will suit your business needs from backup tools, security tools, eCommerce apps, bookkeeping software, media players, development tools, and more. TNAS supports numerous popular and commonly used applications including WordPress, MyWebSQL, Apache, Mail Server, CRM, Web Server, phpMyAdmin, MariaDB, Antivirus, Git, Go, Java, MyBB, Python, and SVN.The TerraMaster F8-422 8-Bay NAS has an MSRP of US$1,299.99 now available at Amazon in the United States. For other regions, please contact your local TerraMaster representative for more details on pricing and availability.