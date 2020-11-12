TerraMaster Introduces Redesigned F8-422 NAS

Press Release
TerraMaster proudly announces the redesigned and improved F8-422 model 8-Bay business NAS with built-in 10GbE LAN. The redesigned F8-422 has a sleeker aluminium chassis without the top-mounted handles for space-conscious users. The built-in high-speed 10GBASE-T RJ45 port offers improved network performance and efficiency over 1GbE networking, a cost-saving upgrade to 10GbE networking which won't require a 10GbE NIC card upgrade.
The improved and redesigned F8-422 is ideal for growing small- to medium-sized businesses and enterprise users that require high-speed, high-capacity NAS devices particularly with demanding professionals such as video editors, photographers, 3D animators, and other content creators.
High-Performance, High-Speed Configuration
Designed for businesses, the TerraMaster F8-422 is powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz (2.3GHz max boost) quad-core processor with 8GB system memory, allowing the F8-422 to deliver speeds of up to 610MB/s via 10GbE networking using eight Seagate IronWolf 6TB HDDs in RAID 5 configuration. It also supports multiple RAID modes including RAID 0, RAID1, RAID 5, RAID6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE.
Centralized Storage with Extensive Backup Options
The TerraMaster F8-422 offers extensive backup options via the TOS system and access to different backup tools for centralized storage management. Backup options include AOMEI Backupper, Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others, with a wide selection of supported backup devices including TNAS devices, Cloud Storage, and USB storage. Backup prevents data loss and effectively reduces maintenance costs.
Flexible and Versatile
The TerraMaster F8-422 supports a wide selection of applications including helpful and free apps for your business. Regardless of the nature and type of your business, TNAS can provide hundreds of available applications that will suit your business needs from backup tools, security tools, eCommerce apps, bookkeeping software, media players, development tools, and more. TNAS supports numerous popular and commonly used applications including WordPress, MyWebSQL, Apache, Mail Server, CRM, Web Server, phpMyAdmin, MariaDB, Antivirus, Git, Go, Java, MyBB, Python, and SVN.
Pricing
The TerraMaster F8-422 8-Bay NAS has an MSRP of US$1,299.99 now available at Amazon in the United States. For other regions, please contact your local TerraMaster representative for more details on pricing and availability.
