TerraMaster Intros Compact TD2 Thunderbolt 3 For Creative Professionals

Lighting-Fast Data Access

Designed for Professionals

The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 utilizes 40Gbps of bandwidth connect directly with the computer. Thunderbolt technology allows interconnection for greater scalability. The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 is a 2-bay drive supporting professional grade RAID0 or RAID1 to choose between improved performance or data redundancy. It supports hard drives up to 16TB and form factors in either 3.5” or 2.5” supporting up to 32TB. Daisy-chain multiple D2 Thunderbolt 3 to scale up to six TD2 Thunderbolt 3 for a total storage capacity of 168TB.The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is perfect for creative professionals whether your working at home or with a team in the office. It works with both Mac and Windows PCs catering content creators using different applications and machines, the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 makes it easy to transition to and from different computers whether it is your laptop or your workstation. The TD2 comes in a compact size with an easy-grip handle for easy transport.The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is now available at Terra-Master.com with an MSRP of US$249.99.