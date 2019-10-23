TerraMaster Intros Compact TD2 Thunderbolt 3 For Creative Professionals

TerraMaster introduces the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-bay professional-grade direct-attached storage. The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 is perfect for content creators and multimedia professionals that deal with large files and demand high-speed, high-capacity storage. The TD2 uses high-speed Thunderbolt 3 offering 40Gbps of data transfer. The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is a plug-and-play solution thats easy to set up. The TD2 supports a total storage capacity of up to 32TB and is compatible with both 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs. At RAID 0, the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 offers read speeds of up to 760MB/s. It can also be daisy-chained to more than five devices offering up to 168TB of storage.

Lighting-Fast Data Access

The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 utilizes 40Gbps of bandwidth connect directly with the computer. Thunderbolt technology allows interconnection for greater scalability. The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 is a 2-bay drive supporting professional grade RAID0 or RAID1 to choose between improved performance or data redundancy. It supports hard drives up to 16TB and form factors in either 3.5 or 2.5 supporting up to 32TB. Daisy-chain multiple D2 Thunderbolt 3 to scale up to six TD2 Thunderbolt 3 for a total storage capacity of 168TB.

Designed for Professionals

The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is perfect for creative professionals whether your working at home or with a team in the office. It works with both Mac and Windows PCs catering content creators using different applications and machines, the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 makes it easy to transition to and from different computers whether it is your laptop or your workstation. The TD2 comes in a compact size with an easy-grip handle for easy transport.

Pricing and Availability
The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is now available at Terra-Master.com with an MSRP of US$249.99.

