TerraMaster Intros Compact TD2 Thunderbolt 3 For Creative Professionals

TerraMaster introduces the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-bay professional-grade direct-attached storage. The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 is perfect for content creators and multimedia professionals that deal with large files and demand high-speed, high-capacity storage. The TD2 uses high-speed Thunderbolt 3 offering 40Gbps of data transfer. The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is a plug-and-play solution thats easy to set up. The TD2 supports a total storage capacity of up to 32TB and is compatible with both 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs. At RAID 0, the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 offers read speeds of up to 760MB/s. It can also be daisy-chained to more than five devices offering up to 168TB of storage.
Lighting-Fast Data AccessThe TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 utilizes 40Gbps of bandwidth connect directly with the computer. Thunderbolt technology allows interconnection for greater scalability. The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 is a 2-bay drive supporting professional grade RAID0 or RAID1 to choose between improved performance or data redundancy. It supports hard drives up to 16TB and form factors in either 3.5 or 2.5 supporting up to 32TB. Daisy-chain multiple D2 Thunderbolt 3 to scale up to six TD2 Thunderbolt 3 for a total storage capacity of 168TB.
Designed for ProfessionalsThe TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is perfect for creative professionals whether your working at home or with a team in the office. It works with both Mac and Windows PCs catering content creators using different applications and machines, the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 makes it easy to transition to and from different computers whether it is your laptop or your workstation. The TD2 comes in a compact size with an easy-grip handle for easy transport.
Pricing and Availability
The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is now available at Terra-Master.com with an MSRP of US$249.99.