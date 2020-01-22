TerraMaster Launches All-New Duple Backup Application

TerraMaster announces the availability of the Duple Backup Application. The backup tool is now available at the TOS Application suite for download.
The Duple Backup application is independently developed by TerraMaster, exclusive for TerraMaster storage devices. It supports scheduled backup, incremental backup, and multi-version backup, and has a one-key restore function. The backup tool provides the user with a variety of methods to remotely backup folders or iSCSI LUNs. It also comes with a convenient one-key restore function for restoring stored backups.
TerraMaster aims to strengthen data protection of TerraMaster storage devices by offering a versatile backup tool to protect users data from data corruption and other risks. The Duple Backup application is available for free downloads for TerraMaster users.
Duple Backup Key FeaturesSafe and secure data backup
Remote backup
Supports a wide range of data storage options (file server, TNAS, Webdav server, mainstream cloud-storage provider, local folders, etc.)
Supports scheduled backups
Supports incremental backup and multi-version backup
One-key restore
To learn more about the Duple Backup Application, visit the TerraMaster website.