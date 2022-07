TerraMaster Launches Comprehensive Data Backup & Sync Functions for Ransomware Protection

Key Features

Centralized Backup is a business-oriented backup solution that supports backup and restoration for multiple device types with one TNAS only.TFSS (TerraMaster File System Snapshot) is a disaster recovery tool developed based on the BTRFS file system. It takes a snapshot of the entire TNAS file system that is helpful in recovering data due to erroneous operations or ransomware attacks.TerraMaster Folder Mirror (TFM) Backup is a dedicated backup tool for TNAS shared folders. Through TFM Backup, easily backup shared folders in TNAS to other local folders. Backups can be scheduled for automation and choose between mirror backup and differential backup.Duple Backup provides simple yet powerful backup and restore functions, and is another disaster recovery tool designed to strengthen the data security of TNAS devices. Duple Backup is the ideal protection against hardware failure or system failure. It supports multiple backup strategies of incremental backup and multi-version backup.The new CloudSync app integrates multiple cloud drives and synchronizes them into one application, including Google Drive, One Drive, Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Dropbox, Koofr, OpenDrive, pCloud, Yandex disk, and Aliyun. This allows users to centralize the management of multiple synchronization tasks and add a variety of cloud disk synchronization.TerraSync, a TerraMaster self-developed synchronization tool, realizes data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It efficiently implements data sharing among branch offices and data synchronization between individuals on multiple devices and platforms, which assists employees in collaborative work and improves work efficiency.Enable Time Machine's storage quota and backups stop automatically when the capacity used by the backup exceeds the quota limit.To learn more about the new data backup and synchronization features of TOS 5, please visit https://www.terra-master.com/global/tos5