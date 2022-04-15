TerraMaster Launches Comprehensive Data Backup & Sync Functions for Ransomware Protection

TerraMaster launches a comprehensive data backup and sync function to provide bolstered protection. Recently, QNAP NAS devices were attacked by a new type of ransomware known as Checkmate. Checkmate attacks via SMB services exposed to the internet and employs a dictionary attack to break accounts with weak passwords. Data protection from ransomware and other cyberattacks is a major concern for NAS users a concern very much acknowledged by TerraMaster.
Today, TerraMaster releases new single portal folder level data backup and synchronization features for TerraMaster devices. The recently released TOS 5's new applications such as centralized backup, TFSS, and TFM Backup provides a variety of data backup and recovery options.
Key FeaturesBusiness Focused ProActive Backups for Larger Business
Centralized Backup is a business-oriented backup solution that supports backup and restoration for multiple device types with one TNAS only.
TFSS (TerraMaster File System Snapshot)
TFSS (TerraMaster File System Snapshot) is a disaster recovery tool developed based on the BTRFS file system. It takes a snapshot of the entire TNAS file system that is helpful in recovering data due to erroneous operations or ransomware attacks.
TFM Backup
TerraMaster Folder Mirror (TFM) Backup is a dedicated backup tool for TNAS shared folders. Through TFM Backup, easily backup shared folders in TNAS to other local folders. Backups can be scheduled for automation and choose between mirror backup and differential backup.
Duple Backup
Duple Backup provides simple yet powerful backup and restore functions, and is another disaster recovery tool designed to strengthen the data security of TNAS devices. Duple Backup is the ideal protection against hardware failure or system failure. It supports multiple backup strategies of incremental backup and multi-version backup.
CloudSync Application for Bare Metal-to-Cloud Live Sync
The new CloudSync app integrates multiple cloud drives and synchronizes them into one application, including Google Drive, One Drive, Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Dropbox, Koofr, OpenDrive, pCloud, Yandex disk, and Aliyun. This allows users to centralize the management of multiple synchronization tasks and add a variety of cloud disk synchronization.
Multiple Client Sync with TerraSync
TerraSync, a TerraMaster self-developed synchronization tool, realizes data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It efficiently implements data sharing among branch offices and data synchronization between individuals on multiple devices and platforms, which assists employees in collaborative work and improves work efficiency.
Time Machine Quota
Enable Time Machine's storage quota and backups stop automatically when the capacity used by the backup exceeds the quota limit.
To learn more about the new data backup and synchronization features of TOS 5, please visit https://www.terra-master.com/global/tos5