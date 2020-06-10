TerraMaster Launches D4-300 4-Bay Business DAS

TerraMaster proudly introduces the TerraMaster D4-300 4-bay driverless, plug-and-play DAS suitable for home and small enterprises. With support for up to 72TB of storage capacity and speeds of up to 417MB/s, the D4-300 offers fast and large-capacity storage for a wide variety of applications. Furthermore, it features a simple 5-second drive installation for fast and convenient setups.
The TerraMaster D4-300 incorporates high-speed USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1 interface and supports Windows, Mac, and Linux systems making it a versatile storage solution with cross-platform compatibility. Its four bays are supports 3.5 and 2.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs with total storage support of 72TB (4x 18TB drives). The D4-300 comes with a full suite of protection against data corruption, power failure, and other risks.
TerraMaster D4-300 Key FeaturesMassive Storage Support
The TerraMaster D4-300 4-bay DAS storage is the perfect storage solution for expanding businesses looking for large-capacity, fast, and reliable data storage. It is compatible with 3.5 and 2.5 SATA HDDs and 2.5 SSDs offering greater storage support flexibility and supports up to 72TB maximum internal raw capacity.
Driverless, Plug-and-Play
The TerraMaster D4-300 supports Windows, Mac, and Linux systems and its USB connectivity supports a wide selection of devices including PCs, servers, smart TVs, and other devices.
Fast Connectivity
The TerraMaster D4-300 comes with a USB3.1 Type-C Gen1 USB port that supports a wide variety of devices. It offers a maximum read speed of 417MB/s and a maximum read speed of 369MB/s with SSD storage.
Power Protection
The D4-300 features a power protection function that automatically protects the DAS device from an incorrect power source.
Flexible Application Support
The D4-300 is suitable for various data applications such as video editing, research and development, file backup, music library, surveillance footage, corporate data storage, and other forms of data.
Intelligent Thermal Protection
The D4-300 DAS features an intelligent temperature-controlled low-noise cooling fan that ensures optimal temperature for your hard drives.
To learn more about the TerraMaster D4-300 4-Bay DAS, please visit the TerraMaster website.