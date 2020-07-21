TerraMaster Launches D8 Thunderbolt 3 8-Bay RAID Storage

TerraMaster launches the D8 Thunderbolt 3 8-bay professional-grade RAID storage. Designed for professional creators, the TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 offers large storage capacity support of up to 128TB along with fast read and write speeds delivered by Thunderbolt 3 technology.
The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 via its 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface can deliver speeds of up to 1600MB/s. It is the perfect storage solution for non-linear editing applications such as 4K video editing, allowing professional creators to enjoy rapid video workflows. The D8 Thunderbolt 3 also offers high scalability allowing creators to daisy-chain more than five devices in a single Thunderbolt 3 connection. Creators can daisy-chain up to two 4K monitors to create a smart working space with large displays for professional video editing and productivity.
TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 Key FeaturesLarge Storage Capacity with High Scalability
The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 8-bay RAID storage supports both 3.5 SATA HDDs and 2.5 SATA HDD/SSDs, supporting a total storage capacity of up to 128TB. Furthermore, users can daisy-chain the D8 Thunderbolt 3 with up to five devices such as two 4K displays or a single 5K display to create a smart workspace for video editing. Users can also daisy-chain up to six D8 Thunderbolt 3 devices to support up to 500TB of storage space.
Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity
The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 comes with two Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps ports that can deliver a maximum speed of 1600MB/s, up to 1200MB/s speed using 7200RPM hard drives in RAID 0 array mode. Under RAID 5, the D8 Thunderbolt 3 can achieve a speed of 1100 MB/s.
Designed for Demanding Workloads
Aside from large storage capacity and lightning-fast Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, the TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 is built to withstand long operations. It is built with heat-dissipating aluminum casing with two 90mm temperature-controlled smart fans, keeping the D8 Thunderbolt 3 cool and stable at all times. The fans also come with three fan modes: Off which shuts off the fan for silent operation, Auto for temperature-based cooling performance, and Fast for maximum cooling.
Perfect for Professional Video Editors
Using the D8 Thunderbolt 3, professional video editors can transfer hours of footage swiftly from capturing devices to your editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro. In turn, with uncompressed HD 10-bit and 12-bit video, users can edit the ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ, and other data streams. It offers responsive thumbnail and preview rendering with its high-bandwidth Thunderbolt 3 connection even with numerous high-definition video clips.
The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 is the perfect storage device for demanding professional creators that require large capacity storage with lightning-fast transfer speeds via Thunderbolt 3. The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 is the latest addition to the TerraMasters Thunderbolt 3 Series including the TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3.
To learn more about the D8 Thunderbolt 3 8-bay RAID storage, please visit the TerraMaster website.