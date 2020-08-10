TerraMaster Launches F4-210 NAS for Personal Cloud Storage

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices, launches the F4-210 1GB version, the same 4-bay NAS for personal cloud storage at a more affordable price. The TerraMaster F4-210 is just a portion of the price of an Intel-based NAS device. The F4-210 supports up to 108TB of storage and supports 3.5 SATA hard drives and 2.5 SATA hard drives and solid-state drives.
Cost-Effective Personal Cloud Storage Solution
The TerraMaster F4-210 is perfect for users that are looking for a powerful personal cloud storage solution without a hefty investment. Costing just half the price of an equivalent Intel x86 quad-core processor-based NAS storage, the F4-210 can deliver modest read/write speeds of up to 124MB/s with two WD Red 4TB hard drives in RAID 0. The F4-210 supports various private cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.
Feature-Packed and Powerful
Using the TOS Application Center, users can access helpful applications to add functions to the F4-210 making it a powerful NAS storage device for home entertainment and home office/small office (SOHO) use. Users can access helpful and important functions including file storage, multimedia management, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, and others.
Designed for Small Office and Home Office Applications
The F4-210 is the ideal NAS storage device for personal cloud storage in a small office and home office setups. Its efficient and capable ARM V8 64-bit quad-core processor makes it an ideal NAS storage for small organizations, offering an affordable data management solution for your family, staff, or friends.
Multimedia Powerhouse
The TerraMaster F4-210 can be turned into a feature-packed entertainment center where you can store media files in one NAS storage. Manage all your photos, music, videos, and more in the F4-210. Furthermore, the TOS Application Center offers a wide selection of free applications to help you backup, secure, or sync your stored files to help you manage your media files.
Rapid Support with Exclusive Worry-Free Warranty
The TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS is backed with an exclusive worry-free two-year warranty. In any case of hardware failure, TerraMaster will replace the NAS device immediately. Users can also enjoy top-notch customer support service with a 24-hour rapid response warranty.
Pricing
The TerraMaster F4-210(1GB) MSRP US$199.99, F4-210(2GB) MSRP US$259.99.
