TerraMaster Launches F4-210 NAS for Personal Cloud Storage

Pricing

The TerraMaster The TerraMaster F4-210(1GB) MSRP US$199.99, F4-210(2GB) MSRP US$259.99.

The TerraMaster F4-210 is perfect for users that are looking for a powerful personal cloud storage solution without a hefty investment. Costing just half the price of an equivalent Intel x86 quad-core processor-based NAS storage, the F4-210 can deliver modest read/write speeds of up to 124MB/s with two WD Red 4TB hard drives in RAID 0. The F4-210 supports various private cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.Using the TOS Application Center, users can access helpful applications to add functions to the F4-210 making it a powerful NAS storage device for home entertainment and home office/small office (SOHO) use. Users can access helpful and important functions including file storage, multimedia management, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, and others.The F4-210 is the ideal NAS storage device for personal cloud storage in a small office and home office setups. Its efficient and capable ARM V8 64-bit quad-core processor makes it an ideal NAS storage for small organizations, offering an affordable data management solution for your family, staff, or friends.The TerraMaster F4-210 can be turned into a feature-packed entertainment center where you can store media files in one NAS storage. Manage all your photos, music, videos, and more in the F4-210. Furthermore, the TOS Application Center offers a wide selection of free applications to help you backup, secure, or sync your stored files to help you manage your media files.The TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS is backed with an exclusive worry-free two-year warranty. In any case of hardware failure, TerraMaster will replace the NAS device immediately. Users can also enjoy top-notch customer support service with a 24-hour rapid response warranty.