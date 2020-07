TerraMaster Launches F4-422 10GbE 4-Bay Professional NAS

TerraMaster F4-422 Features

The TerraMaster F4-422 is equipped with an Intel Celeron quad-core 1.5GHz processor with a turbo boost of up to 2.3GHz. It packs 4GB of DDR3 memory which is upgradeable to 8GB. For high-speed networking, the F4-422 has two 1GbE ports and a 10GbE port. The F4-422 supports multiple RAID modes including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE modes. It also supports advanced SDD acceleration technology with an SSD cache.The F4-422 packs 2x GbE and 1x 10GbE ports for high-speed and reliable networking. With four Seagate IronWolf 6TB hard drives in RAID 0, the F4-422 offers read and write speeds of up to 650MB/s and 670MB/s, respectively. The device is designed with professional users like content creators in mind where high-speed connectivity is beneficial in storing and accessing large data files like 4K video editing projects.The F4-422 comes with six layers of data protection including automatic scheduled backup, Btrfs file system and snapshot, multi RAID array security, AES hardware folder encryption, and network transport encryption, cloud drive data backup, and file system cluster.The F4-422 is designed to support concurrent access for up to 500 users. Easily share storage space across multiple users and set RBAC rights management and Windows ACL, and set access rights according to users, user groups, and folders.