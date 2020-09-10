TerraMaster Launches F8-422 8-Bay 10GbE NAS

Press Release
TerraMaster introduces the F8-422 8-Bay 10GbE Quad-Core NAS. The F8-422 is TerraMasters latest addition to the 10GbE Series products with its high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet port delivering improved network performance and efficiency. The F8-422 is powered by a powerful and efficient Intel Celeron 1.5GHz (2.3GHz max boost clocks) quad-core processor with 8GB memory.
The TerraMaster F8-422s bays support 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 HDDs/SSDs. It supports up to 18TB HDDs, up to 144TB maximum internal raw storage capacity. The high-speed, high-capacity capabilities of the TerraMaster F8-422 makes it suitable for professional users and small businesses that handle large volumes of data for applications like video editing, photography, 3D animation, and other creative applications.
High-Speed 10GbE with Network Aggregation
The TerraMaster F8-422 comes with a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port that offers 10X the bandwidth of a standard 1GbE port with works without the need to replace network cables. It is an ideal upgrade solution for demanding professionals that need a high-speed, high-capacity NAS storage solution. Aside from a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port, the F8-422 comes with two 1000Mbps Ethernet ports that support network aggregation.
High-Performance Configuration
The TerraMaster F8-422 is powered by an Intel® Celeron® J3455 1.5GHz (2.3GHz max boost) quad-core processor with 8GB system memory, allowing the F8-422 to deliver speeds of up to 610MB/s via 10GbE networking using eight Seagate IronWolf 6TB HDDs in RAID 5 configuration.
Supports Multiple File Services and Advanced File Systems
The F8-422 supports SMB/CIFS, NFS, AFP, FTP/SFTP, WebDAV files services, and SMB, NFS, and iSCSI remote mounts. It also supports EXT 4 and Btrfs advanced file systems with flexible and efficient data protection and recovery features such as Snapshot Technology. The F8-422 also offers cross-platform access supporting Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS operating systems.
Extensive Backup Options
The TerraMaster F8-422 offers extensive backup options via the TOS system and access to different backup tools such as AOMEI Backupper, Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others. Duple Backup is a backup tool developed by TerraMaster which allows users to remotely backup folders or iSCSI LUNs. The backup tools have a wide selection of supported backup devices including other TNAS devices, Cloud Storage, and USB storage devices. Furthermore, supported backup options include multiple version backups, incremental backups, scheduled backups, and a one-button restore.
Supports Private Cloud and Cloud Synchronization Options
The F8-422 supports private cloud creation using TNAS.online, DDNS, VPN, NextCloud, and OwnCloud. The F8-422 also supports synchronization of multiple cloud drives with a wide selection of supports cloud drive services including Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox, OneDrive, Alibaba Cloud OSS, MegaDisk, NextCloud, and others.
Advanced Security
The TerraMaster F8-422 comes with multiple layers of data protection including SSL encryption, Anti-DoS attack protection, firewalls, and advanced account protection.
Worry-Free Warranty
The TerraMaster F8-422 is covered by TerraMasters exclusive worry-free warranty which includes a 2-year warranty on the device, 24/7 rapid response support services, and brand-new replacement in any case of hardware failure within the warranty period.
The TerraMaster F8-422 is available for 1299.99 USD MSRP. Learn more about the TerraMaster F8-422 at Terra-Master.com.
