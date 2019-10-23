TerraMaster Presents Latest Storage Solutions at CES 2020

TerraMaster presents its latest storage solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) happening now at Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. TerraMaster highlights its latest TOS 4.1 operating system, its cost-effective 10GbE NAS solution and Thunderbolt storage solutions including the 16-bay D16 Thunderbolt3. Another product showcased is the TerraMaster F5-422, an excellent storage solution for its size offering superb speeds having support for 10GbE LAN for continuous and unrestricted workflow.
The TerraMaster F5-422 is equipped with a capable quad-core Intel processor with a 1.5GHz base clock and an impressive 2.3GHz boost clock. The TerraMaster F5-422 comes with 4GB of DDR3 memory and features built-in AES NI encryption delivering superb data security. TerraMaster aims to offer competitive products that are more accessible. Learn more about the TerraMaster F5-422 here.
TerraMaster TOS 4.1 Operating System
TerraMasters TOS 4.1 operating system is the latest iteration offerings a plethora of features with a large selection of applications for business and home users. The TOS 4.1 is built to deliver a strong foundation to security and data integrity and can be updated for free for TerraMaster users. TOS 4.1 combines premium features, tight security, and essential tools in one user-friendly software. Using TOS 4.1, users can easily back up data, manage file servers, optimize sharing services in a simple, intuitive and user-friendly manner.
TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 Solutions
TerraMasters Thunderbolt solutions offer extensive options for the needs of highly specialized professionals that demand performance and quality. TerraMasters D16 Thunderbolt 3 is the ultimate in RAID storage solutions for professionals featuring support for up to 16 drives and can be connected to other Thunderbolt 3 systems for expansion. The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 supports capacities of up to 256TB via high-speed Thunderbolt 3, perfect for professional content creators with demanding workflows that require both speed and size. Learn more about the TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 here.
TerraMasters latest storage solutions are currently demonstrated at the TerraMaster booth at Hall Sands A-D Booth #41473.