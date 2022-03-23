TerraMaster Releases New TOS 5 System with Higher Security

TerraMaster announces the global availability of the new TOS 5 operating system officially released on June 13, 2022. Compared to TOS 4, TerraMaster TOS 5 features more than 100 new functions that provided great improvements and tighter security for data storage. Some of the new feature functions for higher data protection include WORM file system support, Security Isolation Mode, and OTP Authorization.
Improved Security for Data StorageWORM File System Support
TOS 5 features WORM File System support, a unique data protection function that provides the ultimate protection against cyberattacks and accidental data deletion or modification. In this file system format, data can only be written once and will be immune from malicious attacks, deletion, or tampering. This function can protect data for up to 70 years a perfect solution for records and sensitive data in the financial, judicial, medical, and scientific research sectors.
System Isolation Mode
The TerraMaster NAS running on TOS 5 can completely isolate itself from the external network through network isolation, digital signature, and file format restriction a very effective tool against sudden virus and ransomware attacks.
OTP Authorization
With TOS 5, users can activate One-Time Password (OTP) Authorization to add another layer of security to your TNAS. OTP is randomly generated via the TNAS Mobile App that will be used for login verification.
Flexible RAID Support in TRAIDBy optimizing the traditional RAID mode, TerraMaster RAID (TRAID) provides flexible disk array configuration, flexible online migration, capacity expansion, and redundancy policies. TRAID also improves disk space utilization and provides solutions and security protection for storage space changes caused by new business requirements.
New Data Backup and Synchronization SolutionsSingle Portal Folder Level Back up
In TOS 5, backup solutions have been simplified and can now be found in a one-stop backup portal. Backup solutions include Central Backup, TerraSync, Duple Backup, Snapshot, USB Copy, CloudSync, and others.
Business Focused ProActive Back up
Centralized proactive backup is a business-oriented solution that supports backup and restoration for multiple device types in one large network. Using TOS 5, data managers can centralize backup data from computers, servers, virtual machines, and others in one TNAS.
CloudSync
New to TOS 5, CloudSync integrates multiple cloud drives and syncs them into one application. Supported cloud services include Google Drive, One Drive, Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Dropbox, Koofr, OpenDrive, pCloud, Yandex disk, and Aliyun.
TerraSync
Also new to TOS 5, TerraSync is a synchronization tool that realizes data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It provides efficient synchronization of data across multiple platforms and devices improving collaborative work.
Other TOS 5 FeaturesTerra Photos
Terra Photos is a new AI photo management application available in TOS 5. The application uses intelligent AI algorithms to identify and classify faces, pets, locations, and other objects in photos.
Surveillance Manager
The new Surveillance Manager application enables the TNAS storage resources to realize camera management, real-time monitoring, video storage, playback, query, event and activity monitoring, and recording, providing you with economic and flexible video monitoring management tools to safeguard your personal and property safety.
TNAS Mobile 5To complement TOS 5, TerraMaster launched a comprehensive update to the TNAS Mobile app thus presenting TNAS Mobile 5. It features a refined user interface and new functions including mobile phone backup, photo management, personal folders, team folders, data safebox, TerraSync, remote administrator, and others.
Learn more about the new TerraMaster TOS 5 operating system at TerraMaster.