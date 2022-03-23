TerraMaster T6-423 NAS and TOS 5 Operating System Launched

TerraMaster presents the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS as the latest addition to the TX-423 Series products introduces earlier this year. The T6-423 is a cost-effective professional storage solution for small and medium-sized businesses without a rackmount. With the launch of the T6-423 6-bay professional NAS, TerraMaster also announces the worldwide availability of the new TOS 5 operating system. The TerraMaster T6-423 supports the new TOS 5 operating system.
TerraMaster T6-423 FeaturesExcellent Performance with Easy Expansion
The TerraMaster T6-423 is equipped with an Intel N5105/N5095 2.0GHz (2.9GHz max. turbo) quad-core processor and a 4GB DDR4 memory, upgradeable up to 32GB of dual-channel (2x16GB) DDR4 memory. It also has an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, enabling SSD Cache Acceleration to boost performance.
High-Speed Transmission for Business
The TerraMaster T6-423 packed two 2.5 GbE interfaces that support Link Aggregation. The transmission speed can reach up to 283MB/s with six Seagate IronWolf 18TB HDDs in RAID 0. Link Aggregation provides a network bandwidth up to 5Gbps.
The TerraMaster T6-423 is now available on the Amazon and Amazon UK for $699.99 MSRP.
TOS 5 Operating System
The TerraMaster T6-423 supports the new and improved TOS 5 operating system. The TOS 5 has the following new features below:
- System Isolation Mode: TerraMasters TOS 5 unique security isolation mode completely isolates your TNAS device from the external network through network isolation, digital signature, and file format restriction.
- Support of the WORM File System: WORM File System provides data protection for up to 70 years, perfect for sensitive data.
- Simplified Backup Solution: TOS 5 features a simplied and unified backup solution. All backup options are now in a single portal.
- Multiple Client Sync with TerraSync: TerraSync realizes data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It creates efficient data sharing making collaborations easier and faster.
- TNAS Mobile 5: To adapt to TOS 5, TerraMaster also launches TNAS Mobile 5 featuring an optimized user interface and new features. TNAS Mobile 5 makes remote access and management of your TNAS easier.
Learn about the TerraMaster TOS 5 installation guide here.