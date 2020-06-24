TerraMasterLaunches F2-422 10GbE 2-Bay Professional NAS

Press Release
TerraMaster launches the TerraMaster F2-422 2-Bay Network-Attached Storage (NAS) featuring 10Gigabit Ethernet networking. The F2-422 is the brands latest addition to its 10GbE NAS Series. Designed for professional users, the F2-422s 10GbE LAN port provides speeds of up to 10Gb/s of high-speed bandwidth. This allows users to access and transfer data faster. With two Seagate IronWolf 4TB SSD drives in RAID0, the F2-422 can deliver speeds of up to 647MB/s read and up to 651MB/s write.
The TerraMaster F2-422 comes equipped with a powerful Intel quad-core processor and 4GB of DDR3 memory, expandable up to 8GB (4GB + 4GB) memory. The F2-422 is also packed with multiple layers of data security to keep your data safe and secure from attacks and risks of data loss.
Powerful and Secured
The TerraMaster F2-422 comes equipped with an Intel Celeron quad-core 1.5GHz (2.3GHz turbo boost) processor and 4GB of DDR3 memory. Aside from the high-speed 10GbE port, it also comes with two additional 1GbE ports. The F2-422 supports AES NI hardware encryption and comes with multiple layers of data protection. It also supports SSD Caching that significantly reduces I/O latency and improves storage efficiency.
Fast 10GbE Networking
The F2-422s highlight feature is its 10GbE networking capability that significantly improves the NAS devices ability to access and store data. The F2-422 supports a 10GBASE-T standard port, an RJ45 interface port, making it easy to upgrade to a high-speed 10GbE network environment.
Easy Backup Options
The TerraMaster F2-422 NAS comes with a selection of data backup tools that will make it easy for users to backup and secure data. Available backup apps at the TerraMaster TOS system include AOMEI Backupper, Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others with multiple data storage options. The F2-422 also supports multi-version backup, incremental backup, scheduled backup, and one-key restore function.
Supports VirtualBox and Docker
TerraMaster F2-422 supports VirtualBox and Docker offering access to powerful features for professionals. The Docker application integrates Docker Hub, the worlds largest repository of container images, and an array of content sources, including container community developers, open-source projects, and independent software vendors (ISV). VirtualBox is free, enterprise-ready virtualization software for Windows users, it allows users to operate different operating systems (OS) via NAS.
Aside from the F2-422, The TerraMaster 10GbE Series models include the F4-422 (4-Bay), F5-422 (5-Bay), and F8-422 (8-Bay) Professional NAS devices.
