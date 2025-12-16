Thermal Grizzly Launches Mycro Pro RGB CPU Water Blocks for AM5 and Intel Platforms

Thermal Grizzly has introduced two new CPU water blocks, the Mycro Pro RGB series, available for both AMD AM5 and Intel platforms. The new models feature a nickel-plated copper base plate, tempered acrylic components, and an anodised aluminium cover, delivering a premium construction alongside integrated RGB lighting. Designed with G1/4-inch threaded ports and an optimised internal layout, the Mycro Pro RGB blocks follow the same design language as the brands Mycro Direct-Die coolers.
Both variants are built for flexibility, with backward compatibility across platforms. The AM5 model supports AM4 motherboards, while the Intel version is compatible with both LGA1851 and LGA1700 sockets. A fine-mesh filter is integrated directly into the inlet port, helping to maintain consistent cooling performance by capturing debris within the loop.
Key Features
Fine-mesh inlet filter helps prevent microfin clogging and maintains long-term cooling efficiency
Nickel-plated copper cold plate with ultra-high-performance 0.2mm microfins
Metal housing with RGB-illuminated viewing window and optimised internal layout
Standard G1/4-inch threaded inlet and outlet ports for broad compatibility
Integrated Filter for Reliable Performance
The built-in fine-mesh filter captures particles such as production residues within the cooling loop, preventing them from reaching the microfins. By reducing the risk of clogging, the filter helps preserve coolant flow and thermal efficiency, while also being removable for cleaning when required.
Ultra-High-Performance Cold Plate
The Mycro Pro RGB features an ultra-fine cold plate design with 0.2mm slot and fin widths, housing up to 68 (AMD) or 70 (Intel) microfins. This dense fin structure increases surface area significantly, enabling faster and more efficient heat dissipation. Combined with a flow-optimised acrylic jet plate, the design ensures strong cooling performance.
Compatibility Notes
The AM5 Mycro Pro RGB is not compatible with the AM5 High Performance Heatspreader. Meanwhile, the Intel variant supports the High Performance Heatspreader V1 for LGA1700, with an inlet optimised for LGA1851 while remaining usable on LGA1700 CPUs.
DeltaMate CPU Water Blocks Coming Soon
Thermal Grizzly also confirmed that DeltaMate CPU water blocks are planned for release this summer. Featuring real glass and a solid brass base, these premium models will offer enhanced performance beyond the Mycro Pro RGB series, alongside a more exclusive design and higher price point.
Pricing and Availability
The new Thermal Grizzly Mycro Pro RGB CPU water blocks are now available at the Thermal Grizzly webshop.
Thermal Grizzly Intel 1851 Mycro Pro RGB: $169.53
Thermal Grizzly AM5 Mycro Pro RGB: $163.68