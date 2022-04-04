Thermalright Adds Rainbow Vision 360 Turbo ARGB and Phantom Spirit 120 Vision CPU Coolers

Thermalright Rainbow Vision 360 Turbo ARGB: 6.67-Inch Curved OLED Showpiece

Phantom Spirit 120 Vision: Display-Equipped Air Cooling

The Thermalright Rainbow Vision 360 Turbo ARGB redefines AIO aesthetics with a 6.67-inch Arc Rainbow Screen, a 2400×1080 curved OLED panel running at a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate. This high-contrast, wide-gamut display reduces visual dead angles and supports multi-format animated images and video for personalized system monitoring or custom visuals, creating an immersive, liquid-cooled multimedia experience directly on the pump housing.For airflow, Thermalright equips the Rainbow Vision 360 Turbo ARGB cooler with three TL-K12-X28-R9 TURBO fans. These high-performance 120×120×28mm fans, thicker than the standard 25mm PC fan, spin up to 3,000 RPM and deliver a massive 120.38 CFM of airflow with strong static pressure, making them ideal for top-end Intel and AMD processors offering impressive overclocking headroom. The Rainbow Vision 360 Turbo ARGB comes in black and white variants.Joining the lineup is the Phantom Spirit 120 Vision Series, an upgraded version of the Phantom Spirit 120 EVO that integrates a 3.95-inch 480×480 display on top of its dual-tower heatsink. It retains seven 6mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes and a robust fin stack, paired with 120 mm fans capable of up to 2,150 RPM, 92 CFM airflow, and low-noise S-FDB V2 bearings. The Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 Vision comes in black and white variants but are oddly named EVO (black) and SNOW (white).Thermalright is yet to announce the availability and pricing of these new CPU coolers. To learn more, visit the product page links below.