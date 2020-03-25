Thermalright Introduces TL-B12015 and TL-B12015 Extrem Slim 120mm Fans

Both fans sport a premium gold trim accent on the frame and feature a 15-blade design, carefully engineered to enhance airflow and static pressure even within the limited thickness. This combination balances efficiency and aesthetics for compact PC builds.The Thermalright TL-B12015 operates at speeds of up to 2150 RPM, pushing up to 57.8 CFM airflow with 1.8 mm H2O static pressure, while maintaining a maximum noise level of 25.37 dBA. It uses a 4-pin PWM connector and dual ball bearing for durability, making it a balanced option for slim builds requiring effective cooling at moderate noise levels.The Thermalright TL-B12015 Extrem pushes performance further with speeds of up to 3150 RPM, achieving airflow of 83.61 CFM and static pressure of 3.4 mm H2O. At peak speeds, it reaches a noise level of 37.07 dBA, targeting enthusiasts who prioritise cooling capacity in restricted enclosures, even at the cost of higher acoustics.Both fans come bundled with practical accessories, including a fan grille, rubber anti-vibration pads, standard fan screws, radiator screws, and a PWM cable splitter, ensuring flexibility and easier installation across different configurations. Ultra-slim 15mm profile, ideal for SFFPCs, HTPCs, and compact builds Premium gold trim accent and 13-blade design for optimised performance No RGB lighting, designed for minimalist or stealth system aesthetics Dual Ball Bearing for improved durability and longer lifespan Includes fan grille, rubber anti-vibration pads, fan screws, radiator screws, and cable splitter 4-pin PWM connector for precise fan speed control TL-B12015: 2150 RPM max, 57.8 CFM airflow, 1.8 mm H2O pressure, 25.37 dBA TL-B12015 Extrem: 3150 RPM max, 83.61 CFM airflow, 3.4 mm H2O pressure, 37.07 dBAThe Thermalright TL-B12015 and TL-B12015 Extrem fans provide a space-efficient cooling solution with a full set of mounting accessories and a premium gold-accented design, making them particularly attractive for builders working with compact cases and slim radiator setups. Pricing and availability have not yet been revealed. To learn more, visit the product page links below.