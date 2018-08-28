Thermalright Presents Black Eagle TUF Gaming Alliance CPU Cooler

Thermalright presents the Black Eagle CPU Cooler in partnership with the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance. Thermalright is honoured to be invited by the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance and the Thermalright Black Eagle with be the brands first CPU cooler to pass ASUS industry standards in terms of compatibility, stability, durability, and aesthetics.

The Thermalright Black Eagle is a slim single-tower CPU Cooler thats only 42mm in width. The cooler features five 6mm heat pipes and a nickel-plated pure copper. It has a single 120mm PWM cooling fan with a speed rating of 600 to 1500 RPM, maximum airflow of 65.25 CFM and maximum noise level of 23 dBA. The Black Eagle cooler comes with an RGB-lit top shroud to complement most gaming setups.



Thermalright Black Eagle Specifications
Heatsink Specifications:
Dimensions: L120 mm x W42 mm x H158 mm
Weight: 470g
Heat pipes: 6mm heatpipe x 5 units
Fin: T = 0.4 mm&#65307;Gap=2 mm
Fin pcs: 45pcs
RGB Connector: 3 PIN 5V
Copper Base: C1100 Pure copper nickel plated
Thermal design power: 200watt

TY-128 BP FAN Specifications
Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm
Weight: 140g
Rated Speed: 600~1500 RPM
Noise Level: 19~23 dBA
Air Flow: 21.76~65.25 CFM
Connector: 4 Pin (PWM Fan connector)
Bearing Type: FDB Bearing


Dimensions


Thermalright did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Thermalright Black Eagle TUF Gaming CPU Cooler.

Source: Thermalright (Press Release)

