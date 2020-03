Thermalright Presents Black Eagle TUF Gaming Alliance CPU Cooler

Thermalright Black Eagle Specifications

Heatsink Specifications:

Dimensions: L120 mm x W42 mm x H158 mm

Weight: 470g

Heat pipes: 6mm heatpipe x 5 units

Fin: T = 0.4 mm;Gap=2 mm

Fin pcs: 45pcs

RGB Connector: 3 PIN 5V

Copper Base: C1100 Pure copper nickel plated

Thermal design power: 200watt



TY-128 BP FAN Specifications

Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm

Weight: 140g

Rated Speed: 600~1500 RPM

Noise Level: 19~23 dBA

Air Flow: 21.76~65.25 CFM

Connector: 4 Pin (PWM Fan connector)

Bearing Type: FDB Bearing

Thermalright did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Thermalright Black Eagle TUF Gaming CPU Cooler