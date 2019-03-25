Thermalright Trofeo Vision 360 ARGB AIO Coolers Packs An Oddly Large Screen

Thermalrights new Trofeo Vision 360 ARGB AIO coolers feature an unusually large 6.86-inch rectangular IPS display, taking the concept of screens on liquid coolers into bold and delightfully bizarre new territory. The display is permanently mounted directly on the pump block in a horizontal orientation an eye-catching departure from conventional AIO design. Boasting a resolution of 1280×480, the screen offers customizable visuals, including system monitoring stats, animated graphics, and even personalised content. The Trofeo Vision 360 ARGB is available in black and white colours.
Performance-wise, the Thermalright Trofeo Vision 360 is built to compete with high-end offerings. It includes a 360mm aluminium radiator, three TL-UB36 ARGB fans rated up to 2150 RPM, and a 6400 RPM pump designed for efficient thermal transfer. Full compatibility with modern Intel and AMD sockets, PWM fan control, and a 6-year warranty round out the technical package.
Specifications
Pump Speed: Up to 6400 RPM ±10%
Pump Dimensions: 187.2 × 95.8 × 102 mm
Radiator Dimensions: 403 × 120 × 27 mm
Radiator Material: Aluminium
Connector Type: 4-Pin PWM
Rated Voltage: 12V DC
Warranty: 6 Years
Integrated Display Specifications
Screen Size: 6.86 inches
Screen Resolution: 1280 × 480
TL-UB36W ARGB Fan Specifications
Fan Dimensions: 360 × 120 × 25mm
Max Fan Speed: 2150 RPM ±10%
Max Airflow: 69 CFM
Max Noise Level: 27 dBA
Max Air Pressure: 2.87 mm H2O
Fan Connector: 4-Pin PWM
ARGB Connector: 3-Pin 5V
Bearing Type: S-FDB V2 Bearing
To learn more, visit the Thermalright website.