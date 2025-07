Thermalright Trofeo Vision 360 ARGB AIO Coolers Packs An Oddly Large Screen

Performance-wise, the Thermalright Trofeo Vision 360 is built to compete with high-end offerings. It includes a 360mm aluminium radiator, three TL-UB36 ARGB fans rated up to 2150 RPM, and a 6400 RPM pump designed for efficient thermal transfer. Full compatibility with modern Intel and AMD sockets, PWM fan control, and a 6-year warranty round out the technical package.Pump Speed: Up to 6400 RPM ±10%Pump Dimensions: 187.2 × 95.8 × 102 mmRadiator Dimensions: 403 × 120 × 27 mmRadiator Material: AluminiumConnector Type: 4-Pin PWMRated Voltage: 12V DCWarranty: 6 YearsScreen Size: 6.86 inchesScreen Resolution: 1280 × 480Fan Dimensions: 360 × 120 × 25mmMax Fan Speed: 2150 RPM ±10%Max Airflow: 69 CFMMax Noise Level: 27 dBAMax Air Pressure: 2.87 mm H2OFan Connector: 4-Pin PWMARGB Connector: 3-Pin 5VBearing Type: S-FDB V2 BearingTo learn more, visit the Thermalright website