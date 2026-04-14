Thermalright Unveils Royal Pretor 130 Vision and Digital CPU Coolers with Integrated Displays

The Thermalright Royal Pretor 130 Vision is the flagship model, featuring a 3.95-inch 480×480 LCD display mounted on top of the heatsink. Connected via an internal USB 2.0 header, the display is fully customisable through Thermalright's software, allowing users to display real-time hardware monitoring information, custom images, wallpapers, animations, GIFs, and other visual content. It delivers the same level of display customisation commonly found on premium AIO liquid coolers while retaining the benefits of an air cooling solution.The cooler is built around a 130 × 140 × 165 mm dual-tower heatsink with six 6 mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes and a nickel-plated C1100 copper base. Cooling is provided by a 120 mm TL-H12W-X28-R9 PWM fan rated for up to 2,400 RPM and 98.2 CFM, paired with a 130 mm TL-HD13W-X28 PWM fan delivering up to 1,750 RPM and 81.88 CFM. Both fans use S-FDB V2 bearings for quiet operation and long service life. 3.95-inch 480×480 LCD display Fully customisable interface supporting images, GIFs and animations Real-time hardware monitoring Dual-tower heatsink with six 6 mm heatpipes Nickel-plated C1100 copper base 120 mm + 130 mm 28 mm-thick PWM fans S-FDB V2 fan bearings Intel LGA115X/1200/1700/1851/2011/2066 support AMD AM4 and AM5 supportThe Thermalright Royal Pretor 130 Digital features an integrated digital display designed exclusively for real-time system monitoring. Unlike the Vision model, it does not support custom images, GIFs, or animations. Instead, the display provides instant access to key hardware information, including: CPU temperature CPU package power (W) CPU clock frequency (MHz) Memory usage (%)The cooling hardware is identical to the Royal Pretor 130 Vision, featuring the same dual-tower heatsink, six 6 mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes, nickel-plated C1100 copper base, dual-fan configuration, and support for the latest Intel and AMD desktop platforms.Thermalright has yet to announce global pricing or availability for either the Royal Pretor 130 Vision or Royal Pretor 130 Digital. Both models will be offered in black and white colour options.Product Links