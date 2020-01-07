Thermaltake Add the CyberChair E500 to Expansive PC Accessory Lineup

Durable high tensile mesh



CyberChair E500 has a highly breathable mesh surface with a soft touch that is easy to clean. Thermaltakes mesh surface passed the SGS 100,000 impact fatigue tests and the California Technical Bulletin 117 flame resistance test to ensure users safety.



Headrest Adjustment



The adjustable headrest allows users to modify the height of the headrest to match the users head posture. Moreover, the front side rotation mechanism can hold the users heads from different angles.



Elastic Ergonomic Backrest



Constructed by two compartments, the upper part of the backrest aligns with the headrest providing head to back alignment, along with the lower part of the backrest, which is an elastic compartment that fits perfectly with the lumbar spine and all types of body shapes.



Height Adjustment



Seat height ranges from 500 mm to 600 mm (19.6 to 23.6 inches); a Class 4 gas lift provides steady and secure seat height adjustments.



Elastic Control



On the right side of the Cyber Chair E500, users can twist the elastic handle to adjust the resistance feedback from the backrest, ensuring users with different weights can smoothly and safely adjust the seating angle.



Seat Depth Adjustment



The adjustable sliding seat base can travel 30 mm when the sliding mode is turned on. It can be adjusted synchronously with the tilt angle of the backrest to provide a greater rest angle for the body and create the most comfortable reclining angle in a limited amount of space.



Adjustable Backrest



The Cyber Chair E500 provides an excellent back angle tilt from 90 degrees to 117 degrees, which allows the users to adjust the backrest as needed.



Stiff Aluminum Alloy Back and Base



Using the aluminum alloy integral molding method, the CyberChair E500 brings durability, sturdiness and elegance. A heavy-duty 5-star aluminum base measures 700mm (27.5in) in diameter and weight support up to 150kg (331lb).

Thermaltake, a leading brand in PC DIY for cooling, gaming gear, and enthusiast memory solutions, proudly presents their first ergonomic chair: the CyberChair E500. An ergonomic chair is always the best choice when it comes to users who are required to sit for long hours, and the CyberChair E500 could be the new best choice. The CyberChair E500 is made of permeable mesh cushioning that is highly breathable, and the back structure is built with robust aluminum to extend its longevity while providing sturdy support to the human backbone.The CyberChair E500 offers high adjustability ranging from the headrest, seat depth, height adjustment, and wire-control mechanism with multi lockable positions to reach maximum comfort. Furthermore, users can relax and recline the body with up to 117 degrees of back angle inclination. Aside from the sitting positions which focus on supporting the neck and back, the CyberChair E500 also provides multidirectional armrests that are adjustable in height and width to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain of the forearms. Finally, the CyberChair E500 is constructed with a 5-star aluminum base, its sturdy framework is designed to support a max load of 330 lb (150 kg), with 3 wide large caster wheels that further enhances the stability whilst providing quieter operation and more significant movement.Thermaltake CyberChair E500 ergonomic chair will be available for purchase in April 2020 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.For more details on Thermaltake CyberChair E500 Ergonomic Chair, please visit: https://www.thermaltake.com/cyberchair-e500.html