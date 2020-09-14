Thermaltake Adds AH T200 Pink Edition Chassis

Thermaltake adds a pink edition of the Thermaltake AH T200 micro-ATX chassis. The Thermaltake AH T200 Pink goes well together with the expanding pink-themed peripherals and components brands are putting up lately. The AH T200 Pink appeals to gamer girls and streamers with its feminine pink vibe. It sports the exact same layout and features as the standard AT T200 chassis with its air-force style structure, Thermaltake describes, and multiple tempered glass panels that gives a good view of the interior. The Thermaltake AH T200 is a compact version of the AH T600 having the same design concept in a smaller footprint for micro-ATX motherboards.
Thermaltake AH T200 Pink Features
Open Frame Steel Design with Five Tempered Glass Windows
The Thermaltake AH T200 Pink is constructed with steel and five tempered glass. It comes with three 3mm tempered glass windows on the front-top panel, allowing users to show off their PC components, and the two 4mm hinged door side panels enable users to display their components as they please while the open rear end allows extensive expandability and modding possibilities.
Convenient I/O Ports
The I/O Ports of the Thermaltake AH T200 Pink Micro Chassis features one USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type C, two USB 3.0, one HD Audio, a reset button, and a stylish power button providing direct access when needed.
Extensive Cooling Solutions
The Thermaltake AH T200 Pink chassis can support up to two 140mm fans at the front and on the top. For CPU AIO liquid cooling, it can hold up to one 240mm or 280mm AIO liquid cooler at the front.
Hardware Support
The Thermaltake AH T200 Pink is designed with excellent expandability options; it can support motherboards up to a Micro ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 150mm, GPU configurations up to 320mm in length, a power supply with a diameter of up to 180mm, and two 3.5" or three 2.5" storage devices.
Availability
The Thermaltake AH T200 Pink Micro Chassis is available at partner resellers this Q4 2020.