Thermaltake AH T200 Chassis Now Available

Thermaltake announces the availability of the AH T200 micro-ATX chassis. The Thermaltake AH T200 is the smaller version of the AH T600 Open-Frame Full-Tower chassis. The AH T200, like the AH T600, has an unconventional look. The chassis features three 3mm tempered glass windows at the front panel with side vents on each side. It has a modular design that allows builders to create their own style. The AH T200 is available in two colours black and snow.
Thermaltake AH T200 Key FeaturesOpen Frame Steel Design with a Five Tempered Glass Windows
The AH T200 is constructed with steel and five tempered glass panels. It comes with three 3mm tempered glass windows on the front-top panel, allowing users to show off their PC components, and two 4mm hinged door side panels enable users to display their components as they please while the open rear end allows extensive expandability and modding possibilities.
Convenient I/O Ports
The I/O Ports of the Thermaltake AH T200 Micro Chassis features one USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type C, two USB 3.0, one HD Audio, reset button, and a stylish power button providing direct access when needed.
Cooling Solutions
The Thermaltake AH T200 can support up to two 140mm fans at the front and on the top. For CPU AIO liquid cooling, it can hold up to one 240mm or 280mm AIO liquid cooler at the front.
Hardware Support
The Thermaltake AH T200 is designed with excellent expandability options; it can support motherboards up to a Micro ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 150mm, GPU configurations up to 320mm in length, a power supply with a diameter of up to 180mm, and two 3.5 or three 2.5 storage devices.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake AH T200 and AH T200 Snow are now available at partner resellers worldwide. Please see store links below:
United States: Amazon - US$149.99
United Kingdom: Scan Computers - £134.99 (Black) / £144.98 (Snow)
EU: Alternate - 134.90
Australia: PC Case Gear AU$239