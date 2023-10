Thermaltake Announces TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor and TGM-V32CQ Curve Gaming Monitor

Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor

Thermaltake TGM-V32CQ Curve Gaming Monitor

27 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, 165Hz Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 95% color gamut and wide 178-degree viewing anglesUp to 400 nits brightnessUltra Shadow Boosts: Color while you play in DarknessFlicker Free & Ultra-Low Blue LightErgonomic Design & Rich ConnectivityRGB Backlight and Lighting Projections32 QHD (2560 x 1440) Curved VA display, 170Hz Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 90% color gamut and wide 178-degree viewing anglesUp to 400 nits brightnessUltra Shadow Boosts: Color while you play in DarknessFlicker Free & Ultra-Low Blue LightErgonomic Design & Rich ConnectivityRGB BacklightCable Management Hole and CoverThe Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor and TGM-V32CQ Curved Gaming Monitor are now available at the TT Premium stores worldwide. See product links and pricing below. Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor : $339.99 Thermaltake TGM-V32CQ Curved Gaming Monitor : $309.99