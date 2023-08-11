Thermaltake Announces TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor and TGM-V32CQ Curve Gaming Monitor

Introducing TGM-V32CQ and TGM-I27FQ gaming monitors, Thermaltake's first gaming monitors made to deliver the most immersive gaming experience ever. The Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ is a 27-inch gaming monitor that features a 165Hz rapid refresh rate and fast IPS technology, allowing users to enjoy a smoother experience and superior image while playing fast-moving games. The Thermaltake TGM-V32CQ is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a 170Hz rapid refresh rate and 1000R curvature, enabling deeply immersive gameplay by instant reaction on the screen and perfect viewing angles.
The TGM-I27FQ and TGM-V32CQ gaming monitors are both compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, the 400 nits brightness and the ultra shadow boost produce sharper and more vivid visuals including dark scenes. Health-oriented designs have also been considered, the TGM-I27FQ and the TGM-V32CQ are designed with flicker-free and ultra-low blue light. Furthermore, their ergonomically designed stands offer height adjustments, swivel, pivot, and tilt, enabling you to freely set your ideal viewing position. Lastly, both monitors come with RGB lighting at the rear that provides added gaming ambience.
Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor
27 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, 165Hz Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 95% color gamut and wide 178-degree viewing angles
Up to 400 nits brightness
Ultra Shadow Boosts: Color while you play in Darkness
Flicker Free & Ultra-Low Blue Light
Ergonomic Design & Rich Connectivity
RGB Backlight and Lighting Projections
Thermaltake TGM-V32CQ Curve Gaming Monitor
32 QHD (2560 x 1440) Curved VA display, 170Hz Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 90% color gamut and wide 178-degree viewing angles
Up to 400 nits brightness
Ultra Shadow Boosts: Color while you play in Darkness
Flicker Free & Ultra-Low Blue Light
Ergonomic Design & Rich Connectivity
RGB Backlight
Cable Management Hole and Cover
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor and TGM-V32CQ Curved Gaming Monitor are now available at the TT Premium stores worldwide. See product links and pricing below.
Thermaltake TGM-I27FQ Gaming Monitor: $339.99
Thermaltake TGM-V32CQ Curved Gaming Monitor: $309.99