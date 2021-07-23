Thermaltake ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair Announced

Thermaltake, in partnership with Studio F. A. Porsche, announces the new ARGENT E700 Real Leather premium gaming chair. The Thermaltake ARGENT E700 Real Leather gaming chair is offered in six colours Flaming Orange, Glacier White, Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Space Gray, and Storm Black.
The Thermaltake ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair features the aesthetics of a racing seat and the functionality and elegance of a modern lounge chair. It has side integrated aluminium alloy handles are designed for tilting and elevating. The seated part features a built-in wire-control mechanism that guarantees superior functionality and gives a neat overall appearance. The premium gaming chair uses genuine leather complimented with intricate stitching.
Thermaltake ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair FeaturesPremium Genuine Leather
It is fully wrapped by genuine leather with 1 - 1.1mm thickness over the entire seat and headrest. The genuine leather is known for its durability, moisture resistance, and easy maintenance, and embroidered with elegant red stitching and unsurpassed breathability design for optimal aeration and style.
Race Car inspired Side Handles
Designed to reflect a race car, the integrated side handles can be tilting and elevating, allowing users to find the perfect posture! The left side handle positions the seat back up to 126°. The right side handle adjusts the seat height between 16.1 - 20.8" (41 - 53cm).
Polished Aluminium Logo
The Thermaltake logo plate located in the front middle is aluminium polished, be unique!
First-Class Seating Experience
The one-piece curved-back design intends to appear aesthetic and futuristic; additionally, its formation provides a full-body immersion, imitating a first-class seating experience.
Perforated Leather Seat Design
Perforated leather offers breathability to achieve heat dissipation and ventilation.
Versatile Adjustments
Four-directional armrest movements in height and width for optimal support of the forearm to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain.
Adjustable Headrest
Integrated headrest with lift adjustment up to about 1.9" (5cm).
High-Density Molded Foam
The genuine leather gaming chair is packed with high-density molded foam of 143.3lbs/ft³ (65kg/m³). High-density and premium foam offer even weight distribution and firm body support while maintaining a sedentary posture.
Sit Straight or Relax
Sit back in four lockable angles: 107°, 113°, 119°, 126°.
Class-4 Gas Spring
Class-4 gas spring for maximized safety and reliability during height adjustments.
5-star Aluminium Base and Caster Wheels
Premium grade 5-star aluminium alloy base with large 3" (7.5cm) caster wheels for enhanced stability. Suitable for soft and hard floors, without scratching the floor.
Pricing and Availability
Thermaltake ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair will be available in the middle of October at the Thermaltake USA web store with an MSRP of $1299.99.