Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset Now Available

Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset is now available for purchase at the TT Premium stores and partner resellers. The ARGENT H5 RGB was demonstrated at the Thermaltake 2021 June Expo virtual exhibit along with other products recently launched this year. The gaming headset features next-generation DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound, and the oversized 50mm Hi-Res drivers. With the in-line control box enabling DTS 7.1 sound control, users can adjust game/chat balance volume and microphone volume at ease. More features of the ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headsets include lightweight design and memory foam ear pads for better comfortability, a detachable bi-directional microphone for excellent voice clarity, and 15 level headband adjustments, perfect fit for any head size.
Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB FeaturesSupports DTS Sound Unbound (Headphone: X v2.0)
Experience DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound and EQ presets through DTS Sound Unbound, which performs with greater precision than standard 7.1 channel surround sound. Accurate in-game spatial awareness allows you to detect position and distance in a complete 3D soundscape.
50mm drivers & Hi-Res Audio
The ARGENT H5 RGB comes fitted with oversized 50mm Hi-Res drivers to minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20 Hz - 40 KHz.
Bidirectional Microphone
The gaming headsets bi-directional microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity.
In-line Control
The in-line control design allows you to adjust the game/chat balance volume, DTS 7.1 surround sound, and microphone volume/mute in seconds.
Cross-platform Compatibility
The ARGENT H5 RGB is compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch.
Wide Software Support
The ARGENT H5 RGB supports Thermaltakes iTAKE Engine software and is compatible with the TT RGB Plus software for RGB synchronization. It can also sync via the Razer Chroma app.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset will be available starting August 2021 with an MSRP of US$109.99. The gaming headset is covered with a 2-year warranty.