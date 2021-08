Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset Now Available

Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB Features

Experience DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound and EQ presets through DTS Sound Unbound, which performs with greater precision than standard 7.1 channel surround sound. Accurate in-game spatial awareness allows you to detect position and distance in a complete 3D soundscape.The ARGENT H5 RGB comes fitted with oversized 50mm Hi-Res drivers to minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20 Hz - 40 KHz.The gaming headset’s bi-directional microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity.The in-line control design allows you to adjust the game/chat balance volume, DTS 7.1 surround sound, and microphone volume/mute in seconds.The ARGENT H5 RGB is compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch.The ARGENT H5 RGB supports Thermaltake’s iTAKE Engine software and is compatible with the TT RGB Plus software for RGB synchronization. It can also sync via the Razer Chroma app.The Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset will be available starting August 2021 with an MSRP of US$109.99. The gaming headset is covered with a 2-year warranty.