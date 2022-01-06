Thermaltake Divider 370 ATX and Divider 170 mATX Cases Announced

Thermaltake announces the Divider 370 ATX chassis and Divider 170 micro-ATX chassis, adding new members to the Thermaltake Divider Series. The new models emphasize ultimate airflow performance with a large airflow-optimized mesh front panel, mesh top vents, rear mesh vents, and even mesh on side panels. The Divider 370 and Divider 170 comes with pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans at the front. Both models are available in black and white colours.
The Thermaltake Divider 370 and Divider 170 are the next-gen gaming PC case, the ample interior space to support hardware and cooling solution can satisfy the demands of gaming enthusiasts. The Divider 370 has a room for E-ATX motherboard (12x13) and up to a 360mm radiator at the front and top, it also comes with three preinstalled three 120mm ARGB PWM fans. The Divider 370 comes with a pre-installed GPU holder for vertical graphics card installation. However, the riser cable must be purchased separately.
For the Thermaltake Divider 170, it supports up to a Micro ATX motherboard and a 280mm radiator at the front. The micro-ATX case comes with two pre-installed 120mm ARGB PWM fans.
The distinguished ARGB PWM fans on both the Divider 370 and Divider 170 are designed to synchronize with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
Thermaltake Divider 170 TG ARGB and Divider 370 TG ARGB cases are available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Both cases are backed by a three-year warranty.
Now available at the TT Premium EU Store, please visit the links below.
Thermaltake Divider 370 TG ARGB (Black/Snow White): 159.90 (incl. VAT)
Thermaltake Divider 170 TG ARGB (Black/Snow White): 112.90 (incl. VAT)