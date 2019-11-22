Thermaltake Introduces All-inclusive Gaming Ecosystem at CES 2020

Thermaltake announced a new set of gaming peripherals, TK5 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, TM5 RGB Gaming Mouse, ToughDesk 300 RGB Gaming Desk and CyberChair E500 Gaming Chair at CES 2020. An excellent gaming ecosystem extends beyond the custom PC and monitors is how the player connects with their game. The gaming mouse and keyboard are essential for getting the most from the game allowing for faster reaction times and better control no matter what the activity. Player comfort helps make every gaming session better to ensure better health and better gaming experience. These four new gaming gears comprise a single gaming ecosystem to allow everyone to a better gaming experience.
Thermaltake TK5 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
The Thermaltake TK5 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features a gunmetal aluminum top plate incorporating a floating keycap design, providing excellent dust extraction and water-resistance. The 360-degree LED glow offers users an immersive atmosphere for gaming. With 16.8 million RGB colors and 13 dynamic lighting patterns, users can create a sensational RGB illumination. Customizing the Thermaltake TK5 is done through the iTAKE software engine including macros and RGB lighting effects. The Thermaltake TK5 is fully compatible with TT RGB PLUS products for RGB lighting and supports Razer Chroma and Amazon Alexa Voice for further setup customizations. The Thermaltake engineering team has incorporated Cherry MX Speed Silver and MX Blue series switches with the TK5, which aims to provide the most durable, precise, and responsive tactile feedback to the user. TK5 also comes with dedicated multimedia keys and a metal scroll wheel for volume adjustment. The detachable wrist pad, wrapped up in synthetic leather, gives gamers extra ergonomic protection under day-long gameplay.
Thermaltake TM5 RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse
To ensure a strong and uninterrupted wireless signal with a 10-meter range, the Thermaltake TM5 RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection and also includes Bluetooth 5.0 and USB. The mouse designed for both right or left-handed users and allows switching of button function on demand. The TM5 RGB is built on a PMW-3335 optical engine with up to 16000 native DPI resolution offering superior tracking across a variety of surfaces. The mouse is equipped with top-of-the-line OMRON switches for supreme reliability and rated up to 50 million clicks. ARM-based 32-bit MCU and a 1M flash memory complete the TM5 providing excellent agility and super-fast response time to meet the needs of hardcore gamers. The mouse offers 16.8 million RGB color illumination across two separate zones and allows users to customize up to nine dynamic lighting effects with the iTAKE software engine. TM5s RGB lighting can be fully synchronized with TT RGB PLUS and compatible products including Razer Chroma and Amazon Alexa Voice Service. The TM5 is also available in a wired version.
Thermaltake ToughDesk 300 Gaming Desk
The ToughDesk 300 is a multi-function gaming desk customized to meet the demands of gaming and PC enthusiasts. Cable management is no longer a chore using the unique system found in the ToughDesk 300 were behind the desktop allowing builders to arrange their multi-monitors gaming system in a super neat way with ease. ToughDesk 300 comes with a built-in RGB mouse pad on the desktop surface. It also offers dynamic height adjustment with a built-in quiet motor which can alter the desk height between 27.5/70cm to 43.3/110cm for both sitting and standing positions. Once a perfect height is discovered, it can be saved in one of four different height level presets.
The ToughDesk 300 includes a 4mm full surface RGB mouse pad that comes with 16.8 million RGB color illumination and 8 dynamic lighting programmable effects; the brightness, speed, and direction of the RGB lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE software engine. The mouse pads lighting effects can be synced up with TT RGB PLUS compatible products, Razer Chroma, and major motherboard brands RGB sync apps to complete the RGB ecosystem with other RGB components.
Thermaltake CyberChair E500 Gaming Chair
The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 is built as a stylish and comfortable gaming chair built from permeable mesh cushion that is highly-breathable and a frame built from aluminum to extend its longevity while remaining stylish. The Thermaltake CyberChair E500 offers a full range of adjustments including headrest, seat depth, height adjustment, and wire-control mechanism with multi lockable positions to reach maximum comfort. Furthermore, users are able to relax and immerse the body with up to 117 degrees of back angle inclination. In addition to the extensive sitting positions focusing on the neck and back, the Thermaltake CyberChair E500 offers multidirectional armrests that are adjustable in height and width to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain from the forearms.
Check out all the new and latest peripherals and accessories from Thermaltake at https://ces.thermaltake.com/2020/product_TTGaming.html
Thermaltake at CES 2020
Thermaltake TK5, TM5, ToughDesk 300 and CyberChair E500 will be available in February 2020 and showcased in the Thermaltake CES 2020 booth. Thermaltake CES booth will take place at The Venetian, Lvl 2 Veronese 2402 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). The period is from Jan. 7th to 10th, 09:00-16:00.